Emilia Clarke on Why Her Femme Fatale in Solo ‘Isn’t Like the Women You’ve Seen in Star Wars

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke goes from training dragons to conquering galaxies in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

And as she teases in PEOPLE’s special issue, Star Wars: The Secrets of Solo, the character she plays in the Ron Howard-directed adventure is “isn’t like the women that you’ve seen in Star Wars yet.”

In the Han Solo origin story, Clarke, 31, plays Qi’ra, a childhood friend to the space cowboy who reconnects with Han under bad circumstances.

Describing her character as “badass,” the London native says Qi’ra “kind of follows a femme fatale arc.” “She’ll keep you on your toes,” she adds.

“Also, Qi’ra exists nowhere else in the Star Wars universe,” she says. “I got to make her up from scratch, which was exciting.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, who takes on the title role originated by Harrison Ford in 1977’s Star Wars, as well as Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, who was played by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy.

The film flies into theaters May 25.