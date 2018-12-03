Michele Carey, Elvis Presley’s Former Costar in Live a Little, Love a Little, Dies at 75

Michele Carey, Elvis Presley‘s former costar in Live a Little, Love a Little, has died. She was 75.

The actress, who retired in 1986, passed away on Nov. 21, according to spokesperson Michael Anthony, who confirmed the news on her Facebook page on Saturday.

“Today I have the saddest task, one I had never hoped to do during my lifetime, and that is to report to the many friends and fans of Michele Carey that what you have read online is terribly true,” the post read.

“Michele passed away on November 21st with her family by her side at the tender age of 75. As many of you know, after leaving Hollywood in 1986, Michele kept a very private life far removed from the spotlight,” it continued. “Throughout her wonderful life, Michele was a beautiful soul who loved life and spending time with her close friends and family.”

In the post, Anthony added, “Today we are deeply saddened by her sudden and unexpected passing but we rejoice knowing that she lived her life to the fullest. RIP my dear Michele, you will be sorely missed by many, many people across the globe.”

Carey died of natural causes in Newport Beach, California, according to the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

She is best known for her roles in the 1967 John Wayne western El Dorado. Carey starred opposite Presley the following year in Live a Little, Love a Little.

In the film, Presley portrays a photographer who juggles two jobs in an effort to make ends meet and finds himself besotted by a young artist Bernice (Carey).

She was born on Feb. 26, 1943 where her father worked as a wrestling instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Carey also had guest-starring roles in shows such as The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Mission Impossible and It Takes a Thief. She was also in How to Stuff a Wild Bikini (1965), The Animals (1970) and The Wild Wild West (1967).

She married businessman Fred G. Strebel in 1999. He died in 2011.