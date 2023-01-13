'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Honors Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'We Will Miss Your Warmth'

Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside Baz Luhrmann and the Elvis movie team on Tuesday, just two days before her death

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 02:27 PM

Baz Luhrmann is paying his respects to Lisa Marie Presley.

The Elvis director, 60, remembered Lisa Marie, who died Thursday at the age of 54, in a message on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of Lisa Marie and Elvis actor Austin Butler laughing together.

"Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," Luhrmann wrote. "Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper."

"Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love," he concluded.

Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla Presley confirmed her death to PEOPLE in a statement Thursday night.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," began Priscilla, 77. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio behind Elvis, said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lisa Marie Presley and send our condolences and sympathy to her children, family and people around the world who loved her. She was an invaluable partner and truly lovely person who we will remember as a devoted mother, beloved daughter and loving friend."

The Presley family has been open about their love for Luhrmann's film, which was released last year and stars Butler, 31, as Elvis Presley.

Speaking at a Golden Globes pre-party on her late father's birthday Sunday, Lisa Marie said she was "overwhelmed" by Elvis, for which Butler won a Golden Globe for best actor (drama).

"I just want to thank you for coming," Lisa Marie said that night alongside Butler, daughter Riley Keogh and Luhrmann. "I'm so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it's had and what Baz has done, what Austin has done. I'm so proud. And I know that my father would also be very proud. So, I want to thank you all for being here and I — I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you."

Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley and Baz Luhrmann in December. Jesse Grant/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Last year, Luhrmann also mourned the loss of Shonka Dukureh, who was found dead in her Nashville home in July at age 44. Dukureh appeared in Elvis as Big Mama Thornton. Alongside images of the actress/singer and himself, Luhrmann wrote: "A special light went out today and all of the Elvis movie family are heartbroken by the loss of Shonka Dukureh."

"From the moment she came into our world, Shonka brought joy, spirit and of course her voice and her music," he continued. "Whenever she was on set, on stage or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted."

Noting that "Shonka was just starting to find a larger audience for her tremendous talent," Luhrmann added, "I got to see her uplift whole crowds of people at Coachella and beyond."

"A favorite word of Shonka's, in daily use, was 'blessings,' and I, along with the entire Elvis cast, crew and musical collaborators, feel truly blessed to have had time with her," he concluded. "We send all our love and support to Shonka's children and family at this time."

Related Articles
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Absolutely Broken' After 'Shocking' Lisa Marie Presley Death: 'It's Too Much'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Lisa Marie Presley Said She Was 'So Happy' During Final Public Appearance at Golden Globes Before Her Death
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Lisa Marie Presley Said Father Elvis Would 'Be Proud' of Film Starring Austin Butler
Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty
Lisa Marie Presley's Sweetest Moments with Her Parents, Elvis and Priscilla
Credit: Shonka Dukureh/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfc_cvlj3_D/?hl=en; LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Baz Luhrmann attends the Elvis" UK Special Screening at BFI Southbank on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
'Elvis' Director Baz Lurhmann Pays Tribute to Star Shonka Dukureh After Her Death: 'Heartbroken'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by James White/Shutterstock (551339e) Lisa Marie Presley LISA MARIE PRESLEY PHOTOSHOOT FOR HER NEW ALBUM 'NOW WHAT'. LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 08 APR 2005
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered by Linda Thompson, John Travolta, Leah Remini and More After Her Death
NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suspected Cardiac Arrest
Lisa Marie Presley during Lisa Marie Presley First Public Performance Taped for Good Morning America at El Capitan Parking Lot in Hollywood, California, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Lisa Marie Presley's Life in Photos
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Actress Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Priscilla Presley Says Daughter Lisa Marie Is Receiving the 'Best Care' After Hospitalization
Sarah Ferguson Pens Messages to 'Sissy' Lisa Marie Presley Following Death
Sarah Ferguson Mourns 'Sissy' and 'Devoted Friend' Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Am Deeply Saddened'
Linda Thompson Says She Is 'Fervently Praying' for Lisa Marie Presley amid Hospitalization
Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Is 'Fervently Praying' for Lisa Marie Presley amid Hospitalization
Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage (Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage)
Nicolas Cage 'Heartbroken' as He Mourns Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: 'This Is Devastating News'
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Gives Sweet Shoutout to 'Once Upon a Time' Costar Brad Pitt at Golden Globes: 'Love You'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Austin Butler Says He Doesn't Think He Still Talks Like Elvis, but 'I'm Sure There's Pieces of Him in My DNA'
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin’s Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Admits He'd Wake Up in 'Terror' Over 'Daunting' Task of Playing Elvis Presley