'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Honors Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'We Will Miss Your Warmth'

Baz Luhrmann is paying his respects to Lisa Marie Presley.

The Elvis director, 60, remembered Lisa Marie, who died Thursday at the age of 54, in a message on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of Lisa Marie and Elvis actor Austin Butler laughing together.

"Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," Luhrmann wrote. "Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper."

"Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love," he concluded.

Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla Presley confirmed her death to PEOPLE in a statement Thursday night.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," began Priscilla, 77. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio behind Elvis, said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lisa Marie Presley and send our condolences and sympathy to her children, family and people around the world who loved her. She was an invaluable partner and truly lovely person who we will remember as a devoted mother, beloved daughter and loving friend."

The Presley family has been open about their love for Luhrmann's film, which was released last year and stars Butler, 31, as Elvis Presley.

Speaking at a Golden Globes pre-party on her late father's birthday Sunday, Lisa Marie said she was "overwhelmed" by Elvis, for which Butler won a Golden Globe for best actor (drama).

"I just want to thank you for coming," Lisa Marie said that night alongside Butler, daughter Riley Keogh and Luhrmann. "I'm so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it's had and what Baz has done, what Austin has done. I'm so proud. And I know that my father would also be very proud. So, I want to thank you all for being here and I — I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you."

Lisa Marie Presley and Baz Luhrmann in December. Jesse Grant/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Last year, Luhrmann also mourned the loss of Shonka Dukureh, who was found dead in her Nashville home in July at age 44. Dukureh appeared in Elvis as Big Mama Thornton. Alongside images of the actress/singer and himself, Luhrmann wrote: "A special light went out today and all of the Elvis movie family are heartbroken by the loss of Shonka Dukureh."

"From the moment she came into our world, Shonka brought joy, spirit and of course her voice and her music," he continued. "Whenever she was on set, on stage or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted."

Noting that "Shonka was just starting to find a larger audience for her tremendous talent," Luhrmann added, "I got to see her uplift whole crowds of people at Coachella and beyond."

"A favorite word of Shonka's, in daily use, was 'blessings,' and I, along with the entire Elvis cast, crew and musical collaborators, feel truly blessed to have had time with her," he concluded. "We send all our love and support to Shonka's children and family at this time."