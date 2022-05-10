See the Elvis Cast Compared to the Real-Life People they Play
From Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n' Roll to Tom Hanks as his notorious manager Colonel Tom Parker, see how the cast of the soon-to-be-released film Elvis stacks up to their real-life counterparts
Austin Butler as Elvis Presley
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler plays the King of Rock 'n' Roll in Baz Luhrmann's flashy film, Elvis.
The film chronicles Presley's rise to stardom over two decades, including his meteoric ascension to icon status and all the controversy that went with it.
Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker
Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis' incomparable manager. The film is told through the perspective of the highly influential music mogul and examines his relationship with Elvis over two decades.
Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley
Australian actress Olivia DeJonge plays Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley, in the film — who was married to the King of Rock 'n' Roll from 1967 to 1973.
Priscilla was also the chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), the company that transformed her husband's mansion, Graceland, into one of America's greatest tourist attractions of all time.
She recently gave the film her stamp of approval and walked the Met Gala carpet on Butler's arm.
Dacre Montgomery as Steve Binder
Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery plays the rebellious director and producer Steve Binder, best known for his work on Elvis Presley's '68 Comeback Special.
Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers
The Power of the Dog's Kodi Smit-McPhee plays Jimmie Rodgers, a country music performer and close friend of Elvis.
"I really got a cool ability to share myself singing and playing guitar onstage in a small arena, which is something I've never done in a movie before," Smit-McPhee told The Hollywood Reporter.
Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King
Cyrano actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays legendary blues musician B.B. King, an influential music figure who defined the genre with his talented electric guitar skills paired with his unique vocal style.
Throughout his lifetime, the King of Blues won 15 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
Helen Thomson as Gladys Presley
Australian actress Helen Thomson plays Elvis' mom, Gladys Presley, in the film. Glady married Vernon Presley in 1933 and had twins Elvis and Jesse on Jan. 8, 1935; Jesse was stillborn, however, so Elvis grew up an only child.