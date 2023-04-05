Elvira Recalls Seeing Neighbor Brad Pitt Train for 'Fight Club' Next Door: 'I Almost Fainted' (Exclusive)

"Living next to him was great experience," she says

By
and Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 5, 2023 11:57 AM
elvira, brad pitt
Elvira; Brad Pitt in Fight Club. Photo: Matt Cowan/Getty Images; 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Elvira is breaking the first rule of Fight Club — and she has a lot to say.

The actress, aka Cassandra Peterson, tells PEOPLE about her years of living next door to Brad Pitt before she sold her Los Angeles mansion to him in 1994, the same home he recently sold.

"I have to say, Brad was just wonderful," she recalls of her famous neighbor, adding that he was "always kind and sweet" in their interactions. And she can admit he's "stunningly gorgeous" too.

"One time I was walking down the street looking like a hag because I'd just gotten out of the shower. I was in a rush to get somewhere, so I ran my dogs down the street for a quick walk, and I go past Brad's garage and he's in there wearing only sweatpants and punching," says Peterson. "He's doing a punching bag. He's got on boxing gloves and he is punching a bag."

Turns out, the eventual Oscar winner was training for his 1999 movie Fight Club.

"He was getting ready to do the movie Fight Club! He's in there and I really — I swear I almost fainted," Peterson says. "I remember he goes, 'Hey, how are you?' and I'm like, 'Huh.' I couldn't talk. I was turning red. I felt like I was fainting. He's just so stunningly, stunningly handsome — and nice, to top it off."

elvira, brad pitt
Scott Everett White/ABC via Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Peterson adds that having an A-list neighbor sometimes left her friends in awe.

"One of my favorite stories," she shares, "I was in a little restaurant down at the bottom of the street there, and I had a little meeting for a fundraiser for my child's school. I was there with about four or five other moms, and we're sitting there having coffee and all of a sudden I feel a tap on my shoulder. I turn around and it's Brad. He goes, 'Cassandra!' and he gives me a big hug."

She continues, "I've gotta tell you, these other mothers I was with, their mouths were hanging open and they could not shut their mouth. I was just like, 'Oh my God, this is the best thing that ever happened to me in my whole life.' "

Peterson's "giant, biggest regret" from her time living in proximity to Pitt? Having to decline a dinner invitation from him and Angelina Jolie, his now-ex-wife: "He and Angelina invited us over for dinner and I was out of town. Then we never got another opportunity."

But, she says, "Living next to him was great experience."

The home is where Pitt and Jolie, 47, raised their six children — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple split in 2016.

"I was always on the lookout for him. I had a balcony. People thought I was, you know, I wish I had binoculars looking over there, seeing what was going on," Peterson jokes. "But the first thing he did, of course, was put up gigantic hedges all around the property so no one could see him. And who could blame him?"

Related Articles
elvira, brad pitt
Elvira Says L.A. Mansion She Sold Brad Pitt Is Extremely 'Haunted' but 'He Loved It' [Exclusive]
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: Brad Pitt onstage while David Fincher receives the "Honorary César Award" during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Brad Pitt's $40M Former L.A. Home Had a Massive, Heart-Shaped Swimming Pool When He Bought It [Exclusive]
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux
Jennifer Aniston's Dating History: From Brad Pitt to Justin Theroux
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Enjoy Date Night in Paris After 2023 César Awards: Report
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Relationship Timeline
Brad Pitt W Magazine
Brad Pitt Recalls Filming His First-Ever Love Scene: 'I Was Just Rolling and Frolicking'
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the "Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Courtney Love Claims She Was Fired from Fight Club for Turning Down Brad Pitt's Kurt Cobain Pitch
Courtney Love Claims She Was Fired from 'Fight Club' for Turning Down Brad Pitt's Kurt Cobain Pitch
Brad Pitt poses with his Oscar in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt's Dating History: From Jennifer Aniston to Ines de Ramon
Jean Smart attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Max's "Hacks" at DGA Theater Complex on May 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); Brad Pitt arrives at the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Jean Smart Recalls Costar Brad Pitt Consoling Her About Late Husband: 'He Was Incredibly Kind'
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Courtney Love, Brad PItt
Courtney Love Stands by Claim Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' After Source Denies She Was Cast
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Martha Stewart attends the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 14: Brad Pitt attends the French Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at Le Grand Rex on January 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Paramount)
Martha Stewart Says Her Celebrity Crush Brad Pitt is 'Aging Beautifully': 'He Looks So Great'
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Cassandra Peterson, best known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark poses for portrait at Julien's Auctions Icons & Idols: Hollywood & Sports Preview at Julien's Auctions on November 29, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is 'Elvira' Star Cassandra Peterson's Partner? All About Teresa 'T' Wierson