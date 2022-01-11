Elvira's Cassandra Peterson Doesn't Sweat Losing 11,000 'Old Men' Followers After Coming Out
Although Elvira star Cassandra Peterson lost 11,000 followers after coming out last year, she said the 60,000 she gained more than made up for it
Cassandra Peterson knows who her true fans are.
The Elvira: Mistress of the Dark star, 70, revealed on Thursday's episode of David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that she lost 11,000 followers after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community last year.
"I knew that there were going to be some horny old men out there who were just not going to like the fact that they didn't have a chance with me anymore," Peterson said. "And I hate to tell them they already didn't have a chance with me anyway."
RELATED: Elvira's Cassandra Peterson Was 'Most Worried' About Her LGBTQ Fans' Reaction to Her Coming Out
She noted that she ultimately gained 60,000 followers after revealing her 19-year relationship with Teresa "T" Wierson, her former gym trainer, in her memoir Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark. Still, Peterson has noticed the fallout.
"[It] flipped everybody out," she said of the response. "Nobody was ready for that. People just said, 'Elvira, you lied to me. I don't respect you anymore. Goodbye.' "
Peterson previously told PEOPLE it was "a little scary" but "very liberating and a real relief" opening up about her sexuality and relationship, noting that the response from the LGBTQ community "without exception, has been so supportive and sweet."
RELATED VIDEO: Pose Star MJ Rodriguez Gets Candid About Nurturing a Character for LGBTQ+ Youth to Look Up To
"It's been fantastic. Everybody is happy and thrilled about it," she added. "I felt the strangest and most worried about my LGBTQ fans because I was thinking, 'Are they going to think I'm a big hypocrite?' And that I talk about coming out, being who you are, and then I'm hiding this gigantic secret."
Peterson's first book came 40 years after she debuted her iconic character Elvira, the vampire bombshell with a Valley girl inflection and a flair for innuendo. After a career that included being a teenage showgirl in Las Vegas, posing for Hugh Hefner in Playboy and appearing in a 007 movie, Peterson was ready to throw in the towel at age 30 before finding her calling as the Mistress of the Dark.