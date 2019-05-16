Elton John and Taron Egerton Sing Together After the Cannes Film Festival Premiere of Rocketman

Elton John and Taron Egerton surprised fans with a special performance after the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Rocketman on Thursday.

The singer, 72, began to play the piano by the beach where he sang his 1983 song “I’m Still Standing.” He was soon joined by Egerton, 29, who plays John in the upcoming film about the singer’s life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The duo sang the titular song “Rocket Man,” which John released in 1972.

John toasted songwriter Bernie Taupin, his longtime collaborator, saying, “We’ve been through thick and thin. There’s been a lot of thick and a lot of thin.”

Taupin is portrayed by Jamie Bell in the film.

Here’s Elton John and Taron Egerton dueting on “Rocketman” in Cannes pic.twitter.com/IHpPP6f0aO — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 16, 2019

Of Egerton, John commended the actor for his performance, saying, “I don’t see an actor, I see myself.”

“This has been a very emotional night for me … Even if the movie doesn’t make one penny at the box office which will kill Jim Gianopulos [CEO of Paramount], it is the movie I wanted to make,” John added.

At the end of the screening for the film, Egerton and John had tears in their eyes as they received standing ovations, according to IndieWire.

RELATED: Taron Egerton Cries While Getting Standing Ovation During Rocketman Cannes Premiere

Elton John and Taron Egerton Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

RELATED: Watch Taron Egerton and Elton John Sing ‘Tiny Dancer’ Together at Oscars Viewing Party

In a clip posted on social media, Egerton, who plays the iconic singer in the upcoming music biopic, can be seen looking emotional while thanking the applauding audience.

Ahead of the screening, Egerton also shared a sweet moment with the man he’s portraying on the screen when he got down on one knee to tie John’s shoe.

At one point, the actor — who wore a shiny silver suit jacket paired with black pants — also kissed the back of John’s hand.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer walked the carpet with husband David Furnish and Rocketman cast members including Richard Madden.

Rocketman is in theaters on May 31.