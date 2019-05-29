Taron Egerton Says Elton John Sends Him Positive Reviews of Rocketman 'Every Day'

Elton John is Rocketman‘s biggest fan!

On Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Taron Egerton — who plays the legendary musician in the upcoming biopic — shared that John, 72, keeps sending him reviews of the movie.

“I try and avoid reviews, but Elton sends me them every day,” Egerton, 29, said. “Every day! He’s sort of vetting my reviews, I’m sure there are bad ones that he’s not sending, but yeah. He emails them. It’s the same title every time: ‘And another one.'”

When host Kimmel tried to guess what John’s email address could be, Egerton replied that it wasn’t as whimsical as you might imagine.

“It’s quite pedestrian, actually,” he revealed, before adding, “I feel like I’m treading in dangerous territory here.”

RELATED: Elton John Didn’t Want to Leave Out Drugs, Sex in Rocketman: ‘I Haven’t Lived a PG-13 Rated Life’

The biopic, which premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival last week, blends reality and fantasy to tell the story of John’s life and career, from his beginnings as a shy piano prodigy to his global success as a music superstar.

Egerton called the Cannes premiere an “incredible experience.”

“I’d been led to believe that [the Cannes audience] can be a little cold if they don’t approve, and I’ve even heard rumors that they can boo. So I was understandably quite nervous going in,” he explained.

Image zoom Elton John and Taron Egerton Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Image zoom Taron Egerton in Rocketman Paramount Pictures

RELATED: See Taron Egerton Tie Elton John’s Shoe at the Rocketman Premiere in Cannes

Before the premiere, Egerton said John had seen “bits” of the film before its premiere, but never the whole thing.

“At the end of the movie — about 15 minutes before the end — Elton just absolutely broke down and he was blubbing,” the actor shared. “And then this amazing thing happens. The lights come up, and I’m very moved because Elton is moved, but Elton, because he’s an old pro, has managed to get himself looking immaculate again, whereas I am just melting with all these cameras on me.”

“It was amazing,” he continued. “I was visualizing scenarios in which we’d get booed, and we received a four-minute standing ovation.”

RELATED VIDEO: Going for Gold! Would Taron Egerton Pursue Olympic Archery After Learning Skill for Robin Hood?

Egerton also revealed that the “Tiny Dancer” singer had written him a sweet note ahead of the premiere.

“He wrote me a very beautiful note on the day of the Cannes premiere,” the actor shared, “and he said, ‘We’re cut from the same cloth and I hope I’m here for many years to come to be your touchstone.'”

Rocketman flies into theaters Friday.