Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and Chrissy Metz to Perform Nominated Songs at 2020 Oscars

The Oscars will once again feature some major talent on the stage with its Original Song nominees.

The 2020 Academy Awards will welcome a variety of singers for the Feb. 9 telecast, including Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman and Idina Menzel.

John will be on hand to sing “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his biopic Rocketman, a new song he wrote the music for with longtime collaborator and writer Bernie Taupin.

Erivo, who is the only person of color nominated in the acting categories for Harriet, will perform “Stand Up” from the Harriet Tubman biopic.

The actress and singer is the third person to earn nominations in both the acting categories and the Original Song category in the same year. Mary J. Blige first did it in 2018 for Mudbound and Lady Gaga followed last year for A Star Is Born.

Menzel will make her return to the Oscars stage with “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2, the follow up anthem to the smash hit “Let It Go” from the original 2013 movie. “Let It Go” went on to win the Oscar at the 2014 telecast, which featured the infamous moment when John Travolta introduced her as “Adele Dazeem.”

Also performing is This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz, who will bring her Breakthrough anthem “I’m Standing With You,” written by 11-time nominee Diane Warren, to the stage.

Rounding out the performances is Randy Newman, the singer-songwriter behind Toy Story 4‘s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away.”

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences previously announced last year’s Oscar winners Regina King, Rami Malek, Olivia Colman and Mahershala Ali will be presenting the acting categories.

“We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents,” show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a statement.

King won last year for Best Supporting Actress in If Beale Street Could Talk, while Ali won for Best Supporting Actress in Green Book.

Malek snatched up the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and Colman won Best Actress for The Favourite.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.