Raven also had roles in The Amityville Horror and The Moderns

Elsa Raven, Actress in Back to the Future and Titanic , Dies at 91

Elsa Raven, the actress best known for her role as the “Save the Clock Tower” lady in Back to the Future, is dead. She was 91.

Raven died at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday, her agent, David Shaul, told Deadline. Shaul did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actress, who was born Elsa Rabinowitz in September 1929, had a long career as a character actress starting out on stage before appearing in well-known Hollywood films.

Her first film role came in 1970 with The Honeymoon Killers. She quickly landed other small roles in The Amityville Horror where she played the realtor, the John Malkovich film In the Line of Fire and The Moderns in which she played Gertrude Stein.

The actress was also in James Cameron’s Titanic, although most of her scenes were cut. She can still be seen in the film as Ida Strauss, one half of the older couple who lie in bed together as water pours into their room as the ship sinks.

Raven also appeared on television with roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Seinfeld, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Amen and Wiseguy.

Image zoom Elsa Raven during a scene in Titanic | Credit: 20th Century Studios

Her final film role came in 2011’s Answers to Nothing where she played a character named Mrs. Harrison.

Raven was a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, according to Variety. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Lynne Rabinowitz, and her 15 nieces and nephews, according to the outlet.