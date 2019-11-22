Elsa Pataky is sharing her thoughts about her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth‘s split from Miley Cyrus.

While speaking to reporters at the Madrid launch of “KissMas Time” by Women’s Secret lingerie, Pataky, 43, opened up about how Liam, 29, had been doing in the wake of his break up with Cyrus, 26.

“My brother in law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he’s discouraged … but he’s taking it well,” the actress and Women’s Secret ambassador said, according to Hola!

“He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more,” she added.

Pataky said Liam has been leaning on his family — specifically her husband and his older brother Chris Hemsworth — as he gets back on his feet after the split.

“Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close and he’s really been there for him to give him the strength he needs,” she reassured to reporters.

“The truth is he is a doll, I adore him and he’s so handsome. I gotta say it. The best thing is his sense of humor. He makes the whole family laugh.”

A rep for Cyrus did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Elsa Pataky at the event in Madrid Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

RELATED: Miley Cyrus ‘Has a Hard Time Letting Go’ of Liam Hemsworth Because of Their History Together

Pataky also discussed her marriage to Chris, telling reporters they have their tough times too.

“Like all couples, we have our ups and downs and our moments that we don’t agree on things,” she told reporters. “We just built a house together, which is almost enough to cause a divorce, but we made it through very well.

Cyrus and Liam met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic drama The Last Song and had a rocky, on-off relationship for years before he proposed in 2012.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer and Australian actor ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015. Three years later, in December 2018, the pair wed during an intimate ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee.

During their years-long romance, Cyrus appeared to be close with Liam’s family, spending holidays together and even going out partying with Pataky. (The actress has been a part of the Hemsworth clan for nearly 10 years. She and Chris tied the knot in 2010 and share three children together.)

However, this past August, a rep for Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had split, saying the decision is “what’s best” for both of them at the time.

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Image zoom Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Axelle/FilmMagic

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Hangs Out Shirtless with Brother Chris in Australia After Miley Cyrus Split

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Liam also addressed the breakup with an Instagram post shortly after PEOPLE exclusively revealed the two had ended their marriage. He would go on to officially file for divorce from the singer just days later.

“Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Liam captioned a shot of a beach sunset.

Following the news in August, Liam headed to Australia, where he spent time with Chris, 36, and Pataky. The trio set out for some fun on Makepeace Island, with Pataky sharing several shots of their vacation on Instagram.

Image zoom Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, and Liam Hemsworth Elsa Pataky/ Instagram

The actor remained out of the spotlight until recently when he was romantically linked to actress Maddison Brown, 22, after the pair were spotted kissing while out in New York City.

“It’s very new,” a source close to the actor previously told PEOPLE. “Liam is taking it slow, but he’s definitely interested in her.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus had a brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter before falling for singer Cody Simpson.

The “Slide Away” singer frequently posts photos and videos of herself enjoying her romantic life with Simpson, 22, whom she has called her “baby.”

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus ‘Isn’t Trying to Hurt’ Liam Hemsworth but Needs to ‘Focus on Herself’: Sources

Earlier this month, fans noticed that Cyrus and Liam had made their split social media-official by unfollowing each other on Instagram.

While it was unclear when the unfollowing first occurred — or who made the first move — Cyrus was still following Chris at the time of the news and Liam was still following Cyrus’ family, including her sister Noah and father Billy Ray.

Both stars also left old posts that feature the two of them together on their pages.