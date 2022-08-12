Elsa Pataky Calls Husband Chris Hemsworth a 'Wife Tamer' in Honor of His Birthday: 'We Love You'

Elsa Pataky is praising husband Chris Hemsworth as a "wife tamer."

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor turned 39 on Thursday. The Interceptor actress, 46, honored him with a tribute on Instagram, sharing photos of Hemsworth in a bathtub with a bird on his head, plus a snapshot of him with their three kids: daughter India, 10, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 8.

"Happy birthday to my favourite parrot trainer, kids handler and wife tamer, There's nothing you can't do. We love you to the moon and back," she wrote in the caption, also sharing it in Spanish.

Hemsworth's actor brothers also sent birthday wishes to the star. Liam, 32, wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday @chrishemsworth Don't change a thing. You're perfect. Love you."

Wearing a Thor shirt, older brother Luke, 41, said in an Instagram upload, "Happy birthday @chrishemsworth we've had our fair share of arguments, disputes and disagreements. We've traded a few good whacks, slaps, kicks and headbutts. But honestly and simply… I love you bro. You're an exceptional human. There's no other face I love more on my T-shirt's."

Maree Williams/Getty

Hemsworth also shared a video in which he prepared to blow out his birthday candles as his kids sang "Happy Birthday" to him. They also made him the "best cake ever" — a pile of ice cream scoops with candles. "Thanks for all the birthday love! And this tremendous cake that my kids made by scooping all the leftover ice cream out of the freezer onto a plate 😂😂," he explained in the caption.

Pataky and Hemsworth met in 2010 through the Avengers star's agent and married three months after making their relationship official.

For Pataky's birthday last month, Hemsworth showed love for his "gorgeous" actress/model wife's special day, writing on Instagram, "Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier. Love you." He also shared photos of her birthday cake — and his attempt at writing a message to her in Spanish.

"For those of you who speak Spanish you'll notice that my Spanish has improved to a level of perfection here with a beautiful birthday message for @elsapataky 😜🎉," he said, showing his attempt: "Feliz Navidid Elsa," an almost correct spelling of "Happy Christmas Elsa."