Elsa Pataky Says Relationship with Husband Chris Hemsworth Isn't 'Perfect': 'We Still Keep Working'

Even after nearly a decade of marriage, Elsa Pataky says her relationship with Chris Hemsworth is nowhere near perfect.

In a recent interview with Australian magazine body+soul, the Spanish actress revealed that she and Hemsworth are always working to make their marriage stronger.

"It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple,” she told the outlet. "No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship."

Pataky, 44, shared that she believes a "relationship is constant work" and it's not something that is going to be "easy."

While putting in the effort can sometimes be a struggle, the actress explained that their partnership has continued to grow stronger by banding together.

"I always try to see the positives of things," she added to the magazine.

Pataky and the Thor star met in 2010 and married that December.

They went on to welcome their first child, 8-year-old daughter India, in May 2012 and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan in March 2014. The family moved together that same year to live in Byron Bay, Australia.

Pataky admitted to Vogue Australia in 2018 that she doesn't know how the couple made it through their hectic first few years of marriage, which also included Hemsworth's career exploding after starring in Thor in 2011.

Image zoom Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Axelle/FilmMagic

“We did everything very quickly – I don’t know how we survived as a couple,” Pataky said. “We were married and then a year after we had kids. It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work."

“In the beginning it was beautiful – when I met him he wasn’t known at all and I grew with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became just so huge and I’ve been sharing that too,” Pataky added to Vogue Australia at the time. “Going through every moment and being there with him with every success was actually a good thing – we grew together. It’s difficult when you go from being an unknown person to a very known person and all the changes that come with that.”

The Fast and the Furious actress again shared that “it’s constant work to be in a successful marriage and stay together forever” — noting that “every marriage has ups and downs.”

Hemsworth has previously spoken out about the importance of putting his family ahead of his acting career.