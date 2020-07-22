Elon Musk Offered Amber Heard '24/7 Security' After She Claimed Johnny Depp Abused Her, Court Hears

Amber Heard also denied that she was in a "relationship or seeing" Elon Musk while married to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was offered "24/7 security" by Elon Musk after she told him she wanted a restraining order against Johnny Depp, the UK High Court has heard.

The actress, 34, testified for the defense team on Tuesday during Depp's libel case against a British tabloid The Sun and its parent company News Group Newspapers, which published a 2018 article calling Depp a "wife beater." Last week, Depp, who has denied abusing Heard, testified and presented witnesses to support his case.

According to BBC News, Heard dismissed suggestions that Musk, 49, visited her in 2015 while Depp was away, saying she was not in touch with the Tesla founder until the following year.

Depp's lawyer, Eleanor Laws QC, reportedly read aloud text messages between Heard and Musk from May 22, 2016, in which the Aquaman actress told him that she was going to get a restraining order against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Questioning Heard, Laws said that Musk offered to "arrange 24/7 security for you," adding that he said: "The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again... anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you."

Laws also reportedly cited evidence from Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building, who said he saw Musk visiting Heard "when Mr Depp was in Australia."

Heard claimed that Romero was "wrong", insisting that she wasn't in communication with Musk until 2016.

Heard and Depp tied the knot in 2015. In May 2016, she sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016. She donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charity. Both actors signed NDAs barring them from discussing their relationship publicly.

Depp sued her for defamation in the U.S. after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described being an alleged victim of domestic violence. While she never mentioned Depp by name, the actor’s lawsuit called her allegations against him a “hoax.”