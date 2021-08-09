Elliot Page to Be Honored by Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival at Closing Night Gala

The Oscar nominee will be honored for his advocacy and representation of the LGBTQIA community within Hollywood on Aug. 22 in Los Angeles

Elliot Page's star in Hollywood continues to rise.

In a PEOPLE exclusive announcement, the actor, 34, will be honored with the prestigious Outfest Annual Achievement Award at this year's Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The award will be presented to Page by Kieran Medina, the lead programmer of Outfest L.A.'s Annual Trans & Nonbinary Summit at the festival's closing night gala on Aug. 22 at the Orpheum Theatre.

"It gives me great honor to be the recipient of this year's Outfest Annual Achievement Award and represent the LGBTQ+ community," Page said in a statement. "Now more than ever, it is so important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and media, and for people to hear our stories."

"When determining the recipient of our highest honor we look for those that have been a powerful representative for our community, that have soared to the highest levels of recognition for their talent and who have stepped into the shoes themselves as an independent filmmaker and creator. There is no one more poised to receive this year's Outfest Annual Achievement Award than Elliot," said Outfest Executive Director Damien S. Navarro. "His courage, advocacy and personal journey have made him one of the most admired and respected public figures of his generation and his talent and voice are leading a new generation within the LGBTQIA+ and entertainment community."

Page came out as a transgender man in December in a heartfelt statement on his Instagram account where he reintroduced himself to his fans, and the world.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community," he said. "Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Since then, Page has slowly opened up in interviews about his life up until that freeing moment.

RELATED VIDEO: Elliot Page Reveals Why He Spoke About His Top Surgery

In April, the Juno Oscar nominee told Vanity Fair he'd always known his true gender saying, "All trans people are so different, and my story's absolutely just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100%, I was a boy."

Page has dedicated his carer toward championing the LGBTQ community through inclusivity and diversity.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor created and produced the groundbreaking, two-time Emmy-nominated documentary series Gaycation for VICELAND. The series follows Page and Ian Daniel as they explore LGBTQ+ culture and the harsh realities facing the queer community across the world.

Outfest L.A. recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to the LGBTQ+ community through stories, art and media visibility.

Past recipients include Todd Haynes, Bill Condon, Kimberly Pierce, John Waters and Angela Robinson, to name a few.