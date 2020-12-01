"Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself," Emma Portner wrote of her husband after the Oscar nominee came out as a transgender person

Elliot Page's Wife Says She's 'So Proud' of Him for Coming Out as Transgender: 'Love You So Much'

After Elliot Page's coming out, he has the full loving support of his wife, Emma Portner.

The 26-year-old professional dancer rooted for Page, 33, after he came out as a transgender person in a moving statement on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Portner, who married Page in 2018, shared the statement to her personal Instagram account, with the message, "I am so proud of @elliotpage."

"Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world," Portner wrote in the caption. "I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day."

She added, "Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Image zoom Elliot Page and Emma Portner | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

The Juno star shared his statement on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Tuesday, writing, "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Page, known formerly as Ellen, said he was feeling "overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey."

"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community," he said. "Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

"I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared," he wrote. "I’m scared of invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence."

The Umbrella Academy actor continued, "To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences."

"In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women," Page wrote. "To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands. You unleash a fury vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren’t being "cancelled," you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks."

Despite the fear he is feeling, Page said, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."