Elliot Page Says He Wants to Use His 'Privilege and Platform' to Help Other Transgender People

Elliot Page wants to use his "privilege" and "platform" to help others in the transgender community.

In his first interview since publicly coming out as trans in December, the 34-year-old Umbrella Academy actor chats with Time about growing up feeling "like a boy" from an early age but having "to look a certain way" in terms of his acting career, starting at age 10.

When he came out as transgender three months ago, "What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia," Page tells Time during their emotional interview. "That's essentially what happened."

He adds later that he wants to be open and honest about who he is to let others know they're not alone, saying, "Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric — every day you're seeing our existence debated."

"Transgender people are so very real," Page says.

As for his own "privilege," Page tells the magazine that it "has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today."

"And of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can," he adds.

The Juno actor also discusses his childhood, including asking his mom if he "could be [a boy] someday" and being forced off of a boys' competitive soccer team.

Speaking about the anti-trans legislation surrounding sports teams today, Page says, "I would have been in that position as a kid. It's horrific."

Time reports that, since Page (who uses he/him and they/them pronouns) came out as transgender, he has been offered a slew of opportunities in terms of acting, directing and producing — many related to trans stories, and some "dude roles."

Having played Vanya Hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy since it premiered in 2019, Page says the role appealed to him because he "related to how much Vanya was closed off."

When he returned to set to begin filming the Netflix superhero series' third season, coworkers were extremely supportive, although some have used the wrong pronouns accidentally. "It's going to be an adjustment," says the Oscar nominee.