Elliot Page Gets Emotional Unboxing Copies of His Memoir for First Time: 'Wow, It's Real!'

The actor's book Pageboy is out June 6

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 16, 2023 01:47 PM
Elliot Page attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

Elliot Page is embracing his finished new book for the first time.

The Umbrella Academy actor, 36, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing himself unboxing a shipment of his memoir Pageboy and looking through the hardback book's pages.

Page wrote in the caption, "Pageboy is real and I can't wait for everyone to get their copy in a few weeks ❤️ If you haven't yet, preorder yours at ElliotPageBook.com!"

In the clip, Page smiles as he opens the delivery, saying, "Here we go." Laughing while flipping through the pages, the actor says, "Wow, it's real! Can't wait for you to read it," before looking at the cover one more time with a smile.

Out June 6, Pageboy discusses Page's "relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex and the cesspool that Hollywood can be."

Announcing stops for his book tour last month, Page told PEOPLE he's using the coast-to-coast tour to not only support his own story but the stories of other queer and trans people.

"June 6 feels like it is quickly approaching," he said. "I'm thrilled for people to finally read Pageboy. I am grateful for the opportunity to engage with readers and listeners across the country about it, and to celebrate other queer and trans stories along the way as well."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClywPmpuObU/?hl=en. Elliot Page/Instagram
Elliot Page/Instagram

Earlier this year, Page revealed the book's cover on Instagram and explained the journey to completing the memoir.

"Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn't feel possible," Page wrote at the time. "I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task."

"At last, I can be with myself, in this body," Page added. "So, I've written a book about my story."

