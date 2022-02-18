Elliot Page to Release Memoir in 2023 Titled Pageboy

Elliot Page's book will "delve into" his "relationship with his body," Flatiron Books shared in an announcement

Elliot Page attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Elliot Page is getting candid about his life in an upcoming memoir.

The Umbrella Academy star, 34, is set to release Pageboy in 2023, Flatiron Books shared Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

"The memoir will delve into Page's relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be," the publisher told the outlet.

The AP reports that Page will also open up about his acting career, during which he received an Oscar nomination in 2008 for Juno, and his experience in the transgender community.

Though Flatiron Books did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, the publisher confirmed Page's memoir on its Instagram Story Thursday, reposting the AP's article. Page also shared the news on his Instagram Story.

He publicly came out as transgender in December 2020; in April of last year, he spoke about how he feels in his own body.

"Well, it's this interesting dichotomy in a way where on some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing — and it's also just the experience of, 'Oh, there I am,' " Page told Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, marking his first interview since coming out.

"A part of me was like, 'Oh my god, why was that so hard? Why?' " he said. "Why has society made getting to this place of my life — because that's the situation we're facing. And yeah, it was probably driving my friends crazy, sending them profile photos of me post having top surgery and how different I felt after that and all this space."

"You and I talked about this on the Zoom, just sort of this newfound energy," Page added. "Because it is such a freeing experience."

In the same interview, the actor revealed why he previously opened up to Time about having top surgery, which for transgender men, is a surgical procedure to remove your breast tissue (subcutaneous mastectomy).