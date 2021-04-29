"Children will die," Elliot Page tells Oprah Winfrey in his first on-camera interview about what would happen if transphobic laws are passed

Elliot Page Tells Oprah Winfrey Why He Spoke Out About His Top Surgery: 'It Has Changed My Life'

Elliot Page is opening up about his decision to speak about his top surgery and the importance of supporting health care for transgender people.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Page's candid sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, the actor revealed why he previously came forward with his health information in a March interview with TIME magazine.

"I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons," Page, 34, tells Winfrey. "I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it's the case for so many people... and because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor."

Page also touched on current voting on trans health care legislation that is occurring in some U.S. states, such as Texas, where some lawmakers are also seeking to ban transgender youth from playing sports that match their gender identity, including extracurricular and elementary, middle or high school teams.

The Inception star said these proposed laws are based on "actual, complete and utter lies."

"If you are going to do this, and if you are also not going to allow trans kids to play sports, children will die," Page says. "And it really is that simple."

Page publicly came out as a transgender man in December. In March, he gave his first interview since going public, telling TIME he grew up feeling "like a boy" from an early age but having "to look a certain way" in terms of his acting career, starting at age 10.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, published on Wednesday, Page said he feels "joy and excitement" at getting to be his authentic self.

Since coming forward with his truth, Page said "the most significant difference" between his life then and his life now has been that he is "really able to just exist."

"For the first time in, I don't even know how long, [I am] really just being able to sit by myself, be on my own, be productive, and be creative," he said. "It's such an oversimplification to say it this way, but I'm comfortable."