Elliot Page Steps Out with Mae Martin for Gala in L.A. as Friends React: 'Cannot Handle This Pic'

"My King @elliotpage took me out. 💜," Mae Martin captioned a photo gallery on Instagram alongside Elliot Page

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on November 7, 2022 11:38 AM
Mae Martin and Elliot Page, wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mae Martin and Elliot Page. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

Saturday was a glam night out for Elliot Page!

The actor, 35, appeared alongside The Flight Attendant star, comedian Mae Martin, for the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The Umbrella Academy star rocked a classic black tuxedo as he walked the purple carpet alongside Martin, while the comedian opted for a navy-blue suit.

Martin shared a collection of photos featuring the pair to Instagram, including a bathroom mirror selfie, writing in the caption, "My King @elliotpage took me out. 💜."

Mae Martin and Elliot Page
Mae Martin and Elliot Page. Mae Martin/Instagram

"Thank you @gucci for the suit and @lacma for the stunning night," Martin concluded.

Fellow celebs took to the comments section of Martin's post to compliment the pair on their looks.

"Cannot handle this pic," said Halsey, while Abbi Jacobson left a string of emojis: "😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥."

"Oh my god so hot," Jameela Jamil chimed in.

Reps for Page did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the nature of his relationship with Martin.

RELATED VIDEO: Elliot Page Beams in Shirtless Poolside Shot: "Trans BB's First Swim Trunks"

Page, who has been quiet about his love life after he separated from Emma Portner in January 2021 following three years of marriage, revealed back in July that he was on his first dating app.

Sharing a photo of himself lying on a bed with Ritu Arya to his Instagram Story, Page credited his Umbrella Academy costar for "guiding me on my first dating app ever."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Page and Portner announced they had decided to divorce after being estranged for a number of months.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the former couple said in their statement at the time.

They added, "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

