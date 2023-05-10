Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Photo to Celebrate the 'Joy I Feel in My Body' Now

Elliot Page is expressing gratitude for his body.

The Oscar nominee, 36, shared a shirtless photo on Instagram Wednesday and opened up about past struggles with his body.

"Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T," Page began in the caption. "It feels so f'ing good soaking in the sun now."

"I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body," continued the actor, whose memoir Pageboy is out June 6. "I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy."

Page came out publicly as transgender back in December 2020. Last year, he said on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he felt an "extraordinary ... degree of joy" and "presence" after coming out.

"I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time," he said at the time. "So that's really what I'm focussing on and embracing the most. But, of course, moments can be overwhelming."

Page said everyone deals with "expectations, sort of limits and constraints" in everyday lives, and there's an "obsession" over "how we're supposed to live our lives."

The actor added, "To me, it'd be so special for us to all be able to connect and talk about how similar we are in all of our journeys."

The Umbrella Academy star also explained that "everything" felt easier: "It's a beautiful thing to experience now. Because a lot of the time my life was just trying to move forward, so getting to embrace the experience as much as I get to now. I think it's made me better in so many facets. As a person, as a friend, relationships."

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Earlier this year, Page revealed the cover of his upcoming book, which shows a simple portrait photo of the actor posing in a white tank top, blue jeans and a necklace.

"Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn't feel possible," Page wrote on Instagram at the time. "I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task."

"At last, I can be with myself, in this body," he said. "So, I've written a book about my story."