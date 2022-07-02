The 35-year-old actor shared he is looking for love via an app Thursday

Elliot Page Reveals He's on 'First Dating App Ever' Thanks to Umbrella Academy Costar Ritu Arya

Elliot Page is looking for love!

The 35-year-old actor is on his first dating app, the star revealed on his Instagram Story Thursday, as captured by Entertainment Tonight.

Sharing a photo of him lying on a bed with Ritu Arya, 28, he credited his Umbrella Academy costar for "guiding me on my first dating app ever".

The Juno star has been quiet about his love life after he separated from Emma Portner in January 2021 after three years of marriage.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE the former couple announced they had decided to divorce after being estranged for a number of months.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," they said at the time. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

They first announced their surprise marriage just after New Year's in 2018.

In December 2020, when Page publicly announced he was trans, Portner wrote a loving and supportive Instagram post.

"I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much," Portner wrote.

In April 2021, Page told Vanity Fair he's known he's a boy since he was a small child.

"All trans people are so different, and my story's absolutely just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100 percent, I was a boy," Page said in the feature interview. "I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them 'Jason.' Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be."

