Elliot Page Reveals Cover of Memoir: 'I Hope This Can Help Someone Feel Less Alone'

Elliot Page's memoir Pageboy is available at bookstores June 6, 2023

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 01:55 PM
Elliot Page

Elliot Page has released the cover for his upcoming memoir Pageboy.

On Monday, the Umbrella Academy star, 35, shared an image on Instagram showing off the book's physical hardback cover, which shows a simple portrait photo of Page posing in a white tank top, blue jeans and a necklace.

"Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn't feel possible," Page wrote in the post's accompanying caption. "I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task."

"At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I've written a book about my story," Page added. "It's out next June, and I'm so excited to share its cover with you now."

The actor, who publicly came out as transgender in December 2020, noted in the caption that he has felt uncomfortable in front of a camera "at many points in my life" before calling the memoir's cover photoshoot "a joyful experience that I will never forget."

Page continued in the caption to note that "trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare," and pointed out that "our humanity is regularly 'debated' in the media" while sharing his intent for Pageboy.

"The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us," Page wrote. "Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."

When Flatiron Books and Page first shared news of the memoir in February, the publisher told the Associated Press that the memoir will delve into Page's "relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be."

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

The AP also reported at the time that Page will also open up about his acting career, during which he received an Oscar nomination in 2008 for Juno, and his experience in the transgender community.

A synopsis for the memoir on the book's website reads that Pageboy "is the story of a life pushed to the brink."

"But at its core, this beautifully written, winding journey of what it means to untangle ourselves from the ex­pect­ations of others is an ode to stepping into who we truly are with defiance, strength, and joy," the synopsis reads.

Pageboy is due at bookstores June 6, 2023.

