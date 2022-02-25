Elliot Page 'Horrified' After Texas Officials Label Gender-Affirming Procedures for Youth as 'Child Abuse'

"I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General," Elliot Page told E! News

Elliot Page attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Elliot Page attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Elliot Page is condemning Texas officials' recent declaration that classifies gender-affirming surgeries among youth as "child abuse."

"I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General," Page said in a statement to E! News on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression," Page continued. "I stand with trans youth and their families."

Page's statement echoed his sentiments from a similar Instagram post shared on Tuesday. "Horrific," he wrote atop a report, in addition to using the hashtag, "#protecttranskids."

A representative for Page did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gabrielle Union, whose 14-year-old stepdaughter Zaya Wade is transgender, also called out the Texas officials' statements.

"This is where we are," she tweeted Wednesday. "We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago. The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a sh*t and whose on that performative bs? Let's see."

She added Thursday, "Texas, Florida and states across the country are passing these bills/legislation at alarming speed. This is real life. These are real children and families being targeted. Still think it's worth joking about???"

In a statement Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared "'sex-change' procedures on children" will be considered "child abuse" in the state.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Performing certain 'sex-change' procedures on children, and prescribing puberty-blockers to them, is 'child abuse' under Texas law," the controversial message read. "The holding comes at a critical time when more and more Texans are seeing the horrors that flow from the merging of medicine and misguided ideology."

"There is no doubt that these procedures are 'abuse' under Texas law, and thus must be halted," said Attorney General Paxton. "The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has a responsibility to act accordingly. I'll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans."

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Youngest Child Is Transgender: I Feel 'Wonder and Pride'

In a separate letter issued Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott co-signed Paxton's comments, ordering the DFPS "to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas."

Abbott noted that an opinion from the Office of Attorney General (OAG) states "it is already against the law to subject Texas children to a wide variety of elective procedures for gender transitioning, including reassignment surgeries that can cause sterilization, mastectomies, removals of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen."