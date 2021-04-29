Elliot Page Says Now That He’s Out, ‘a Part of Me’ Wonders ‘Why Was That so Hard?’

Elliot Page is speaking his truth.

"Well, it's this interesting dichotomy in a way where on some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing — and it's also just the experience of, 'Oh, there I am,' " Page told Winfrey, 67.

"A part of me was like, 'Oh my god, why was that so hard? Why?' " the Umbrella Academy actor said. "Why has society made getting to this place of my life — because that's the situation we're facing. And yeah, it was probably driving my friends crazy, sending them profile photos of me post having top surgery and how different I felt after that and all this space. "

"You and I talked about this on the Zoom, just sort of this newfound energy," Page added. "Because it is such a freeing experience.

Since publicly coming out late last year, Page has slowly been opening up in interviews about his life up until that freeing moment. In a Vanity Fair feature published on Wednesday, Page said that as a little kid, he "absolutely" knew that he was a boy.

"I was writing fake love letters and signing them 'Jason.' Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be," he told the magazine. "I just couldn't understand when I'd be told, 'No, you're not. No, you can't be that when you're older."

"Now I'm finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am," added Page, "and it's so beautiful and extraordinary, and there's a grief to it in a way."

In an interview with Time last month, Page also spoke about how he wants to use his "privilege and platform" to help other transgender people.

"Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric — every day you're seeing our existence debated," he said. "Transgender people are so very real."