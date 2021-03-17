The actor has been offered more opportunities to direct, produce and act in trans-related stories as well as some "dude roles"

Elliot Page Is 'Seeing More Activity' in His Career Since Coming Out as Trans: 'I'm Really Excited'

Elliot Page's career is flourishing as he keeps true to himself.

In his first interview since publicly coming out as trans in December, the 34-year-old actor told Time he is excited to move forward in his career being "fully who I am."

"I'm really excited to act, now that I'm fully who I am, in this body," Page said. "No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

Since Page (who uses he/him and they/them pronouns) came out as transgender, his team told Time they are "seeing more activity than they have in years" in terms of Page's career.

While many of the offers presented to Page in acting, directing and producing are trans-related, some are "dude roles," his team added.

Page also spoke about what attracted him to playing Vanya Hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy, which first premiered on Netflix in 2019.

"I related to how much Vanya was closed off," Page explained.

When he returned to set to begin filming the Netflix superhero series' third season, coworkers were extremely supportive, although some have used the wrong pronouns accidentally. "It's going to be an adjustment," said the Oscar nominee.

Still, showrunner Steve Blackman said it was clear there was a change in the actor when he returned to set after coming out.

"It seems like there's a tremendous weight off his shoulders, a feeling of comfort," Blackman said. "There's a lightness, a lot more smiling."

When he came out as transgender three months ago, "What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia," Page told Time during the emotional interview. "That's essentially what happened."

He later added that he wants to be open and honest about who he is to let others know they're not alone, saying, "Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric — every day you're seeing our existence debated."

"Transgender people are so very real," Page said.

As for his own "privilege," Page told the magazine that it "has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today."