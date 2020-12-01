Juno Oscar Nominee Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender: 'My Joy Is Real, But It Is Also Fragile'

Elliot Page is living his truth and coming out as trans.

The 33-year-old Oscar nominee released a lengthy, heartfelt statement on his Twitter page Tuesday.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Page, known formerly as Ellen from the 2007 breakout film Juno, said he was feeling "overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey."

"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community," he said. "Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

"I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared," he wrote. "I’m scared of invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence."

The actor continued, "To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences."

"In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women," Page wrote. "To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands. You unleash a fury vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren’t being "cancelled," you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks."

Despite the fear he is feeling, Page said, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

"To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," he wrote, before signing off with, "Thank you for reading this. All my love, Elliot."

Page's wife, dancer Emma Portner, share his statement on her own Instagram account, writing, "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Last year, Page revealed he had tied the knot with Portner, 26.

In February 2019, Page opened up about the pressure to hide his sexuality when he started working as an actor in Hollywood.

"I was distinctly told, by people in the industry, when I started to become known: ‘People cannot know you’re gay,'" the actor, who came out in 2014, recalled during an interview with PorterEdit.

Page went on to reveal that he was also "pressured — forced in many cases — to always wear dresses and heels for events and photo shoots," although he went on to dismiss the stereotype that gay women follow a strict dress code, adding, "as if lesbians don’t wear dresses and heels."