Elliot Page is loving the skin he's in after undergoing top surgery last year.

The Academy Award nominee, 34, kicked off the weekend with a shirtless selfie, which he appeared to take from his trailer on the set of an upcoming project. Page posted the photo to his Instagram Story on Friday with a "TGIF" sticker.

He previously revealed the outcome of his top surgery in a poolside photo he posted in May, beaming as he sported his first men's swimsuit. "Trans bb's first swim trunks," Page captioned the photo, using the hashtags "#transjoy" and "#transisbeautiful."

Page has been open about his gender transition and his top surgery (subcutaneous mastectomy), a surgical procedure that, for trans men, removes breast tissue, alleviating gender dysphoria. In a March interview with Time, he revealed that he was recovering after undergoing top surgery in December, when he came out as transgender, reintroducing himself as Elliot and updating his gender pronouns to "he/they."

The Umbrella Academy actor told Oprah Winfrey in April why he decided to open up about the procedure. "I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons," Page said on Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation. "I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life."

Elliot Page Credit: Elliot Page/Instagram

"I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it's the case for so many people," he continued. "Because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor."

Page has since been praised for using his massive platform (including 7.4 million followers across Twitter and Instagram) to represent trans joy and bring awareness to the community. He is being presented with this year's Outfest Annual Achievement Award on August 22 at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival.

