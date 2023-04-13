Elliot Page Announces Tour Dates for His Forthcoming Memoir: 'I Am Grateful'

There's a lot of buzz about Elliot Page's memoir.

Out June 6 and titled Pageboy, its publisher Flatiron Books says the memoir will discuss Page's "relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex and the cesspool that Hollywood can be."

The Oscar-nominated actor, producer and director tells PEOPLE he's using the coast-to-coast book tour to not only support his own story but the stories of other queer and trans people.

"June 6 feels like it is quickly approaching," the Umbrella Academy star says. "I'm thrilled for people to finally read Pageboy. I am grateful for the opportunity to engage with readers and listeners across the country about it, and to celebrate other queer and trans stories along the way as well."

Elliot Page/Instagram

Earlier this year, Page revealed the book's cover on Instagram, which shows a simple portrait photo of the actor posing in a white tank top, blue jeans and a necklace.

"Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn't feel possible," Page wrote in the caption at the time. "I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task."

"At last, I can be with myself, in this body," Page said. "So, I've written a book about my story."

Page's tour begins June 6, publication day, in New York City, then heads to Los Angeles for an event on June 8. He'll then be in San Francisco June 10; Madison, Wisconsin, June 12; and wraps up the tour on June 14 in Washington, D.C.