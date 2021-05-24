Elliot Page Beams in Shirtless Poolside Shot: 'Trans BB's First Swim Trunks'

Elliot Page is radiating summer joy.

The Oscar nominee, 34, posted a shot of himself shirtless by a pool on Monday, showing off his red swim trunks — and his abs!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Trans bb's first swim trunks," Page wrote, adding the hashtags #transjoy #transisbeautiful.

The shot is the first shirtless one Page has posted on Instagram since having top surgery, a procedure he previously revealed he underwent earlier this year. Top surgery for transgender men is a surgical procedure to remove your breast tissue (subcutaneous mastectomy).

Elliot Page Credit: Elliot Page/Instagram

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Page's candid sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, the actor revealed why he previously came forward with his health information in a March interview with TIME magazine.

"I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons," Page told Winfrey. "I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it's the case for so many people... and because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor."

Page publicly came out as a transgender man in December. In March, he gave his first interview since going public, telling TIME he grew up feeling "like a boy" from an early age but having "to look a certain way" in terms of his acting career, starting at age 10.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Page said he feels "joy and excitement" at getting to be his authentic self.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since coming forward with his truth, Page said "the most significant difference" between his life then and his life now has been that he is "really able to just exist."