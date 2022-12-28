Elliot Page and His Mom Catch Hockey Match in N.Y.C. with His Costar Kate Walsh

Elliot Page recently said he's a big hockey fan but that he doesn't "really have a team, I just love watching it"

Published on December 28, 2022 11:21 AM
Elliot Page and his mom at Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden
Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Elliot Page and his mom Martha Philpotts enjoyed mother-son bonding time at the rink.

On Tuesday, the actor, 35, sat with Philpotts while cheering in the crowd at Madison Square Garden alongside his Umbrella Academy costar Kate Walsh. The Washington Capitals ended up beating the New York Rangers 4-0.

Page told Esquire earlier this year that he's a big hockey fan.

"I don't really have a team, I just love watching it. When I lived in L. A., I'd go to Kings games and cheer for the Kings. But if Toronto came, I'd cheer for both," he said. "... I'm not someone who is a die-hard fan of a team. Is that strange? I keep meaning to become one. Every year I say this is the year I'm picking a team and I'm staying with that team. And I never do it."

Elliot Page, Kate Walsh Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

The Juno actor added that his mom's favorite sports team overall is the Liverpool Football Club.

"She knows all the players, the coach, the drama, everything," he said. "Her No. 1 bucket list thing was to go to a Liverpool game. I was doing press for season 1 of Umbrella Academy in London. There was a Liverpool game. I reached out to the team and said I wanted to bring my mom to a game. They were so incredibly welcoming and kind. I brought my mom over and surprised her."

"Getting to watch her be at that game was truly one of the most absolute special moments in my life," said Page. "In the beginning, when everyone is singing, she's just swaying and singing. I have it on video. When the game was over, they took her down to see the field and the seats where the players sit. She got to meet the coach. Seeing my mom happy makes me so happy."

Elliot Page, Kate Walsh Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Page worked with Walsh on Umbrella Academy, in which the Grey's Anatomy alum, 55, played The Handler. Walsh posted support for season 3 of the show earlier this year. (The series will end with the upcoming fourth season.)

"Sending so much love and congratulations to the cast & crew of The #UmbrellaAcademy on their new season!" she wrote in June. "While The Handler may be six feet under, ya never know if we've ever truly 'heard' the last from her… Season 3 of @UmbrellaAcad is now streaming on @Netflix!"

