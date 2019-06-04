Ellen Page and Wife Emma Portner Kiss on the Red Carpet, One Day After Topless Pride Photo

So in love!

Ellen Page and her wife Emma Portner attended the premiere of Netflix’s Tales of the City in New York City on Monday night, where they shared a sweet kiss while walking the red carpet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 32-year-old actress stars in the upcoming miniseries, which hits the streaming service on Friday.

Page wore a black suit and a black and white striped shirt for the occasion, while Portner, a professional dancer, opted for a white turtleneck paired with a long black jacket.

Ellen Page and Emma Portner

Ellen Page and Emma Portner Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

One day earlier, in honor of the beginning of Pride Month, Page shared an intimate topless photo with her wife to Instagram.

“HAPPY PRIDE!!! Sending love ❤️🌈,” the Juno star captioned the post, in which the two embrace into a loving kiss.

RELATED: Ellen Page Celebrates Pride Month with Wife Emma Portner in Topless Kissing Photo

Ellen Page and Emma Portner Ellen Page/Instagram

Page first began posting photos with Portner, 24, on social media in the summer of 2017, and in January 2018 the actress revealed that the couple had tied the knot.

In a recent interview with PorterEdit, the actress admitted she’s “so in love” and absolutely adores “being married.”

“I’ll be walking my dog, and I start talking to people, and I end up telling them about my wife and making them look at our Instagram. I’m that person,” she told the outlet.

RELATED: Ellen Page Was ‘Forced’ to Wear Dresses Before Coming Out: ‘People Cannot Know You’re Gay’

In 2014, Page came out as gay at a Human Rights Campaign event in a rousing speech that earned her a standing ovation. The actress said she was ready to come out in hopes that her experience would help other people struggling with their sexuality.

“I remember being in my early 20s and really believing it was impossible for me to come out,” the actress, who’s now an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, told PorterEdit. “But, over time, with more representation, hearts and minds have changed. It doesn’t happen quickly enough and it hasn’t happened enough, particularly for the most marginalized in the community. But things have got better.”