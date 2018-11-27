Ellen Page to Perform in a Live Reading of Casablanca to Benefit Astraea Lesbian Foundation

Ellen Page is revisiting an iconic script for a good cause.

The Flatliners actress, 31, is lending her talents to a live reading of Casablanca alongside director Jason Reitman at the Los Angeles’ Ace Theatre to raise money for the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice.

The foundation aims to “raise and distribute funds to programs and initiatives led by and for diverse constituencies, prioritizing groups led by lesbians and queer women, trans and gender non-conforming people, intersex people, and people of color,” according to its website.

“I’m so grateful to collaborate with my friend Jason Reitman for an important cause that is near and dear to my heart,” Page, who announced that she had tied the knot with Emma Portner in January, said in a statement.

“Astraea supports the bravest and most radical organizations fighting for change and equality, I am truly humbled by the work they do,” Page noted.

The live reading of Casablanca, the 1942 classic starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, follows Steve Carrell and Natalie Portman‘s live reading of The Apartment, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Laurence Fishburne‘s live reading of Reservoir Dogs, J.K. Simmons and Patton Oswalt‘s live reading of The Breakfast Club and Seth Rogen and Jack Black‘s live reading of Ghostbusters in the Live Reads Series.

In April 2017, Page and Reitman fundraised for Planned Parenthood by putting on a live reading of Juno, the 2007 film that nabbed Page an Oscar nomination, with Jennifer Garner, Alia Shawkat, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae and Kristen Wiig.

“In times of uncertainty and turmoil, it is inspiring to see people come together to support something bigger than themselves,” Page continued.

“Last year’s Juno live-read was one of my most special experiences, I can’t wait to see the cast and evening that Jason and his team put together for such an iconic film, Casablanca, I hope you’ll join us,” she concluded.

The live reading will take place on Dec. 13 at the Ace Theatre. Tickets are available at axs.com.