Sweet Sunday Mornings! Ellen Page Snuggles with Wife Emma Portner in New Photo

Ellen Page had a cozy Sunday morning!

On Instagram, the Flatliners actress, 31, shared a sweet snapshot of herself, her wife Emma Portner and their dog cuddling in bed. In the picture, Page plants a smooch on Portner’s cheek as Portner places her hand on Page’s head.

Page captioned the photo simply with a red heart, an LGBTQ pride flag and another red heart.

The actress and Portner, who is a professional dancer and choreographer, announced back in January that they had tied the knot. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of their wedding bands, the happy couple and her wife.

“I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!” Portner captioned a similar slideshow on Instagram.

Ellen Page and Emma Portner Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The next month, Portner wrote a funny tribute to Page to mark the latter’s birthday. “Happy birthday to the love of my life,” Portner said on Instagram. “You’ve made me better. Let’s get olllllld.”

Page is not Portner’s only celebrity fan — Jennifer Garner, who costarred with the actress in Juno, has also gushed about the dancer.

“I cannot stop watching anything and everything @emmaportner choreographs—she’s even made a sometimes dancer of her wife (and my own #Juno) @ellenpage,” Garner wrote on Instagram in April.

“Emma has translated her classical training (@nbs_enband The #AileySchool) into a ground breaking, kinetic, edge of your seat vocabulary of movement,” Garner continued. “Her choreography is so specific—you don’t know if the music is driving her or if her dance is somehow creating the music.”