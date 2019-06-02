Ellen Page Celebrates Pride Month with Wife Emma Portner in Topless Kissing Photo

It’s officially Pride Month and Ellen Page is celebrating with an intimate photo with her wife, professional dancer Emma Portner.

The 32-year-old actress posted a picture on her Instagram, in which she and her wife can be seen topless, embracing into a loving kiss.

“HAPPY PRIDE!!! Sending love ❤️🌈,” the Juno star captioned the post.

In January 2018, Page revealed she had tied the knot with 24-year-old Portner.

The star first began posting photos with Portner on social media in summer 2017.

In a recent interview with PorterEdit, the actress admitted she’s “so in love” and absolutely adores “being married.”

“I’ll be walking my dog, and I start talking to people, and I end up telling them about my wife and making them look at our Instagram. I’m that person,” she told the outlet.

In 2014, Page came out as gay at a Human Rights Campaign event in a rousing speech that earned her a standing ovation. The actress said she was ready to come out in hopes that her experience would help other people struggling with their sexuality.

Page — who’s starring in the new Netflix series The Umbrella Academy — also opened up about how much more accepting Hollywood is of gay stars these days than it was when she was younger.

“I remember being in my early 20s and really believing it was impossible for me to come out,” the actress, who’s now an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, told PorterEdit. “But, over time, with more representation, hearts and minds have changed. It doesn’t happen quickly enough and it hasn’t happened enough, particularly for the most marginalized in the community. But things have got better.”