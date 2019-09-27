Ellen DeGeneres Turns Natalie Portman into Lady Thor — and She Looks a Lot like Chris Hemsworth

Ellen DeGeneres has the first look at Natalie Portman as Lady Thor — kind of.

On Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, host DeGeneres congratulated the actress on her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder. In the film, Portman will play a female Thor, the superhero made famous by Chris Hemsworth in the Avengers movies.

“So this is exciting,” DeGeneres, 61, said. “You’re gonna be Lady Thor! It was just announced. Does that mean that you have to, like, work out? You’re a very slight Lady Thor.”

“I’m assuming I will have to work out, but I’m just gonna wait until — I’ll be eating my burritos until they’re, like, calling me to the gym,” Portman, 38, responded.

DeGeneres then jokingly revealed that she had “an exclusive photo” of what Portman will look like as Lady Thor. The hilarious image showed Portman’s face superimposed onto Hemsworth’s Thor costume — complete with bulging biceps, facial hair and flowing blonde locks.

“The goatee is so good, thank you,” Portman responded, laughing.

“They said you have to have facial hair for this,” DeGeneres quipped.

RELATED: Natalie Portman Says She’s ‘Very Excited to Wield the Hammer’ as Lady Thor in Her Marvel Return

Image zoom Natalie Portman and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Image zoom

The Oscar winner was announced as female Thor during San Diego Comic-Con in July. Her appearance in the fourth film in the Thor franchise will be her first since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, even though her character Dr. Jane Foster made a brief appearance in this summer’s Avengers: Endgame thanks to the use of old footage.

“Feels pretty good. I’ve always had a little hammer envy,” Portman told the cheering crowd at Comic-Con.

Marvel also announced more women-led films at Comic-Con, including a standalone Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson and Angelina Jolie‘s first Marvel role in The Eternals.

Image zoom Natalie Portman at San Diego Comic-Con Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

RELATED: Natalie Portman to Star as Female Thor, Scarlett Johansson Confirms Standalone Black Widow Film

“They came to me with the idea and said, ‘We have this idea for you that was a storyline in some of the comics where Jane becomes Lady Thor,’ and I was like, ‘This is very exciting!’” Portman told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

The film will also star Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, one of Marvel’s first queer superheroes, along with Hemsworth. It’s slated to hit theaters November 2021.

“I love Tessa and Chris so much, so it’s exciting to work with them again,” Portman told ET of her castmates. “And I’m very excited to wield the hammer.”