Ellen DeGeneres and Reese Witherspoon Battle for Jennifer Aniston's Friendship by Calling Her Up

Ellen DeGeneres is calling in the big guns to settle a friendly debate with Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon appeared on DeGeneres’ show on Monday, where the two got into a silly spat over who is closer to mutual pal Jennifer Aniston. And it seems like this competition for Aniston goes a little deep.

“We always have the best time together,” Witherspoon first tells DeGeneres after the two recount partying at Aniston’s recent 50th birthday party.

“Do you think you and I have a better time together than you and Jen?” DeGeneres asks.

“Well, I mean, Jen and I know each other better because we’re really, really good friends and we just finished our television show that we have coming out together, it’s called the Morning Show,” Witherspoon answers, plugging their upcoming Apple TV show.

“Yeah, she told me she needed a break, she was glad it was over,” DeGeneres jokingly hits back.

“Oh, are you saying you’re better friends with Jen than me?” Witherspoon replies.

“I don’t need to say it, it’s obvious. A lot of people know that,” DeGeneres says.

The two continue on for a while, and DeGeneres finally gets an answer later in the show when she decides to call up Aniston. Though the actress initially rejects DeGeneres’ call, she later texts her saying to call back because she’s on the treadmill.

“So Reese Witherspoon, she somehow thinks that she and you are better friends than you and I are, and I just wanna settle this once and for all that you and I are better friends than Reese and you,” DeGeneres tells Aniston.

“Yes honey, we’ve cleared this up. Haven’t we?” a slightly out of breath Aniston answers. “Yes darling, that’s based on almost 30 years of knowing each other.”

Witherspoon can next be seen in season two of HBO’s Big Little Lies which debuts in June, while The Morning Show is said to premiere on Apple TV later this year.