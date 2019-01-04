Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart Have 'Incredible and Honest Conversation' About Oscars Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres just had an “incredible and honest conversation” with Kevin Hart on her daytime show about his Oscars controversy.

The 60-year-old comedian tweeted the news on Thursday night and revealed she was airing the episode early.

“I had an incredible and honest conversation with @KevinHart4real about hosting the #Oscars,” DeGeneres tweeted. “It was supposed to air on Monday. I don’t want you to have to wait, so now it’s gonna air tomorrow.”

In early December, Hart, 39, announced he would be hosting the 91st Academy Awards but he quickly received backlash after his previous homophobic tweets were resurfaced.

The Night School star initially said he would not apologize for previous comments he had made but stepped down just hours later and delivered an apology.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart,” he added. “Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

The announcement came after Hart revealed in an Instagram video that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — which hosts the Oscars — had asked him to apologize. Something he said he refused to do.

“So, I just got a call from the Academy and that call basically said, ‘Kevin apologize for your tweets… or we’re going to have to move on and find another host,'” Hart said in a video shared on Instagram that he captioned “I know who I am and so do the people closest to me.”

A source familiar with the situation confirmed to PEOPLE that the Academy did ask Hart to apologize.

The comedian received support and backlash from both sides with Jamie Lee Curtis calling him out on Twitter while Nick Cannon defended him.