Ellen DeGeneres Says She Dated One of Brad Pitt’s Ex-Girlfriends: 'We'll Talk About That Later'

Looks like Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres have an ex in common — but they’re keeping their lips sealed on who it is.

The actor, 55, made a surprise appearance on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, jokingly trying to blend in as an audience member and Ellen superfan before being brought onstage for an interview.

As the two started talking, DeGeneres, 61, asked if Pitt remembered where they met.

“I remember a Melissa Etheridge pool party, where I think you were hitting on my girlfriend,” Pitt recalled, adding that it was in the “late ’80s, early ’90s.”

“Was I hitting on your girlfriend, really?” DeGeneres responded, laughing.

“I think so. I was flattered,” Pitt replied.

“I actually sense that I have dated another one of your girlfriends,” DeGeneres revealed, though she didn’t disclose the identity of the special someone onstage. “We’ll talk about that later.”

“After the show,” Pitt agreed.

Though DeGeneres didn’t reveal the identity of her ex-girlfriend, the talk show host recently celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with wife Portia de Rossi, and in December, the two will mark their 16-year dating anniversary.

In tribute of their special day last month, the TV star shared a sweet black-and-white throwback photo from their wedding day.

“Happy anniversary, Portia. 11 years,” DeGeneres wrote alongside the smiling snap, captured at their nuptials.

“My favorite number with my favorite person,” she added.

Pitt, meanwhile, married Angelina Jolie in 2014, following his divorce years prior from Jennifer Aniston. Jolie and Pitt split two years later, and share six children.

Since the breakup, the actor has “worked very hard on himself to be a better, healthier person and to be the best dad possible,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

“These were always his priorities. That his career is going well is a happy bonus that he is thrilled about,” the source continued.

Pitt is having a busy year, with rave reviews for his performance in this summer’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and the upcoming space drama Ad Astra.

Between his latest movie’s box office success and Pitt’s personal strides, he’s “really found his happiness again,” the source added. “He is back and very excited about life. And it’s well-deserved.”

Pitt can next be seen in Ad Astra, which hits theaters Sept. 20.