Burstyn was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the 1973 film

Ellen Burstyn to Reprise Her Iconic Exorcist Role 48 Years Later in Planned Sequel Movies

Ellen Burstyn is returning to the role that earned her an Academy Award nomination.

The actress, 88, will reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, whose 12-year-old daughter Regan was possessed in 1973's The Exorcist, according to Variety. The new film will also star Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, One Night in Miami), whose character tracks down Chris after his child becomes possessed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Three new movies in the Exorcist universe will be made with Burstyn starring, the outlet reported. Universal plans to screen some of the films on Peacock, its new streaming service.

The first of the films is expected to debut in movie theaters on Oct. 13, 2023.

The Exorcist was a critical and commercial success and earned $441 million at the worldwide box office when it debuted in theaters 48 years ago.

The Exorcist Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair (left) in The Exorcist | Credit: Warner Bros/Hoya Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and became the first horror film to ever be Oscar nominated for Best Picture. Burstyn nabbed an Oscar nomination alongside director William Friedkin, Jason Miller for Best Supporting Actor and Linda Blair for Best Supporting Actress. It won for Best Screenplay and Best Sound.

The Exorcist centered on Chris hiring two Catholic priests to perform an exorcism on her daughter Regan (Blair).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In February, Burstyn told AARP the Magazine she had seen the film for its 45th anniversary in Los Angeles.

"It doesn't scare me. You know what's funny? I passed a group of people the other day and a man said, 'Ellen Burstyn?' I said, 'How can you recognize me with this mask on?' He said, 'I've seen The Exorcist over 40 times. Your eyes are very familiar,'" she recalled.