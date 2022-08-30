Ellen Burstyn Explains Why She Agreed to 'Exorcist' Sequel After Turning Down 'Whole Bunch of Money'

Ellen Burstyn says The Exorcist team "offered me a whole bunch of money" then doubled it when she at first declined

Jen Juneau
Published on August 30, 2022 01:48 PM
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Ellen Burstyn is leveraging her legacy to help the newest generation of thespians.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for an interview published Friday, the 89-year-old actress revealed that she finally said yes to a sequel to 1973's The Exorcist after having "turned down many versions" over the years.

"This time they offered me a whole bunch of money and I still said no. And then they surprised me and they came back and said, 'We doubled the offer.' I said, 'Okay, let me think about this.' I thought, 'That's a lot of money. Let me think about it.' The next thought that came to mind was, 'I feel like the devil is asking my price,' " Burstyn said.

The Academy Award winner soon realized it wasn't about the amount of money, but where it went, that she was most interested in.

"The next thought that came to mind was, 'My price is a scholarship program for talented students at our master's degree program at Pace University. That's my price,' " Burstyn told THR. "So I then went back and upped their up and ended up getting what I want. And I've got a scholarship program for young actors."

The Exorcist
Ellen Burstyn (R) and Linda Blair in The Exorcist (1973). Warner Bros/Hoya Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Exorcist was a critical and commercial success and earned $441 million at the worldwide box office when it debuted in theaters almost 50 years ago. It starred Burstyn as the mother of possessed 12-year-old Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair), and costarred Jason Miller and Max von Sydow.

Three new movies in the Exorcist universe will be made with Burstyn starring, Variety previously reported.

The first of the films is expected to debut in theaters on Oct. 13, 2023. It will also feature Leslie Odom Jr., whose character tracks down Chris after his child becomes possessed. David Gordon Green, who helmed the recent Halloween sequels, is directing.

Following the news of Burstyn's return last summer, Blair, 63, said she will not be doing the same, tweeting, "As of now there has not been any discussion about me participating or reprising my role. I wish all those involved the best and I appreciate the loyalty and passion the fans have for The Exorcist and my character."

The original Exorcist film was nominated for 10 Oscars and became the first horror movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture. Burstyn nabbed an Oscar nomination alongside director William Friedkin, Miller for Best Supporting Actor and Blair for Best Supporting Actress. It won for Best Screenplay and Best Sound.

In February 2021, Burstyn told AARP the Magazine she had seen the film for its 45th anniversary in Los Angeles — and that it "doesn't scare" her.

"You know what's funny? I passed a group of people the other day and a man said, 'Ellen Burstyn?' I said, 'How can you recognize me with this mask on?' " she added. "He said, 'I've seen The Exorcist over 40 times. Your eyes are very familiar.' "

