Ellen Barkin Testifies 'Controlling' Ex Johnny Depp Was 'Always Drinking,' 'Threw Wine Bottle' at Her

Barkin, who costarred opposite Depp in 1998's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and later dated the actor, revealed details about their relationship in a pre-recorded deposition Thursday

Ellen Barkin's account of Johnny Depp's "controlling" and "jealous" behavior during their relationship was entered into testimony Thursday in the ongoing defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Barkin, 68, appeared in a pre-recorded deposition from 2019, claiming that he once "threw a wine bottle across the hotel room" in her direction during an alleged fight between him and his friends.

The Animal Kingdom star's testimony — presented to the jury in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom — detailed the actor as having been "drunk... a lot of the time" while she knew him, both professionally as a costar in 1998's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas as well as during a "sexual" relationship between the pair.

"He was always drinking and smoking a joint," she said, specifying that Depp, now 58, was also often "tripping" or under the influence of hallucinogenics.

The Tony Award winner agreed that Depp was under the influence of those substances as well as cocaine at least "dozens of times" over the course of their association.

Ellen Barkin attends the Turner Upfront 2016 arrivals at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic); Johnny Depp attends the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 24, 2020 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; SC Pool/Corbis/Getty

With regard to the bottle-throwing episode, she said she didn't "know why he threw the bottle," but that it was a "toss" across the room in her and others' direction. Barkin also said it didn't hit anyone.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star previously called the claim "untrue," Reuters reported, claiming Barkin held a grudge against him and adding, "I do not have an anger-management problem."

Of the actor's "controlling" and "demanding" behavior, Barkin said Depp is "just a jealous man," saying things to her like, "Where are you going, who are you going with, what did you do last night?"

"I had a scratch on my back that once got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him," she added in the deposition.

On Wednesday, Heard's younger sister Whitney Henriquez claimed Depp once hit her and then "repeatedly" struck Heard, who defended her in the incident.

Henriquez, 34, testified about witnessing Heard, now 36, becoming controlled and abused by her ex-husband during their relationship. Henriquez, who lived in the couple's residences at times, admitted she and Depp "got along really well at first" and recalled doing drugs with the movie star on occasion.

"Frankly, we all fell in love with him. At first," she told the courtroom.

Henriquez was also questioned about the March 2015 incident when Depp allegedly hit her and Heard on a staircase at their penthouse. According to Henriquez, Heard found text messages that showed Depp was allegedly having an affair, causing an argument in which Depp eventually said, "Amber made me do it."

She testified that Depp threw a Red Bull can that hit his nurse Debbie Lloyd in the back. Then, "I'm at the top of the stairs with my back to the stairs, and that's when Johnny runs up the stairs. I'm facing Amber, he comes up behind me, strikes me in the back. I hear Amber shout, 'Don't hit my f------ sister!' She smacks him, lands one. At that point, that's when [Depp's security guard] Travis [McGivern] runs up the stairs, after Amber landed one."

"But by that time," she continued, "Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other as I was standing there. Travis then pulls them apart."

Heard's closet was "completely destroyed" by Depp afterward, Henriquez said, as the jury was shown photos of the alleged aftermath. Following the staircase incident, Henriquez said she was given a non-disclosure agreement form to sign.

"There was an NDA on my kitchen table. ... My understanding is it's a contract to keep things private. To keep your mouth shut, essentially. I was asked to sign one. I don't believe I signed it. I left sometime after."

McGivern, one of Depp's witnesses, previously testified in the trial, offering a differing account of the staircase incident. The security guard, who is still employed by Depp, recalled a "relatively peaceful conversation" that devolved into a "louder" and "more volatile" discourse. He said Heard was the one who threw a Red Bull can at Depp during the incident, leading McGivern to stand near Depp as the "verbal onslaught continued from both of them."

"Mr. Depp was giving as good as he got at that point," said McGivern. "He was angry and agitated." He added that he blocked a purse thrown by Heard too, and that the Aquaman actress "tried to spit on" Depp amid the "verbal vitriol from both of them."

"Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder and I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp in the left side of his face. That was Ms. Heard's fist," McGivern said. Adding of the actor's reaction, he said: "The initial look on his face kind of mirrored mine, kind of a look of shock. Like, 'What just happened? Where did that come from?' At that point, I wasn't gonna let Mr. Depp get hit any more so I moved him down the last flight of stairs to the lower level and told him, 'We are leaving.' It wasn't up to him anymore. Just for his safety."

He said he saw a "nice little shiner" on Depp's face afterward that was "swollen and red" but not "black and blue yet."

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic abuse, though she didn't mention him by name in the article.

He has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman, and he testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial. Heard is countersuing for defamation, claiming Depp launched a smear campaign to discredit her allegations as a "hoax."

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.