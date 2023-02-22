Ellen Barkin Recalls Alleged On-Set Harassment from 'Sea of Love' Director Harold Becker

Ellen Barkin opened up to HuffPost about her past experiences on set and how Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face' finally made her feel "relaxed and safe"

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 12:14 PM
Actress Ellen Barkin attends the premiere of TNT's "Animal Kingdom" at The Rose Room on June 8, 2016 in Venice, California.
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Ellen Barkin is opening up about her alleged mistreatment in Hollywood.

In an interview with HuffPost, the actress, 68, revealed that filming Rian Johnson's new TV series Poker Face was the first time she ever felt safe on a film set.

"I was never taken care of like this. Never," said Barkin, who described the working environment on the murder mystery drama as "very safe."

Barkin added that throughout her career, she faced a series of challenges that threatened her safety while on set. She alleged this included a "very difficult" scene from 1989's Sea of Love where she was fully naked, with only an artificial covering known as a merkin covering her private parts.

"What was I going to do when Harold Becker on Sea of Love walks over and literally rips my merkin off, taking some pubic hair with him and saying: 'What do you need this for? Nobody's looking at you,'" Barkin told HuffPost about her alleged mistreatment on the set.

630170397CO00002_Series_Pre
Ellen Barkin. Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for TNT

Three years earlier, while auditioning for her role in The Big Easy, Barkin alleged the film's producer made disparaging comments about her appearance right in front of her while the director, Jim McBride, fought for her part.

"The producer said in front of me, 'She looks like a girl who could give you a disease,'" Barkin told HuffPost.

This attitude led her into being "typecast first as the ugly girlfriend," added Barkin, who cited a "cringey" 1993 New York Times article to HuffPost that ascribed her lack of Hollywood "It Girl" success to her being "difficult" on set and having "an attitude problem."

"I went right into the voracious sex symbol, and then I went to mean old lady. So it makes perfect sense — man's view of me," Barkin added.

Once she was cast as "the object of desire," Barkin said, "all the good parts went out the window."

Despite this, the Oceans 13 star told HuffPost that she still believed she had "an easy time" compared to other actresses. After years of playing roles she didn't enjoy, Poker Face also reignited her excitement for acting.

SEA OF LOVE, from left: Ellen Barkin, Al Pacino, 1989
Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I haven't felt that way since doing Ocean's with my friend George Clooney, because I knew nothing was going to happen to me bad," she told HuffPost. "You just go into the safest environment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now, Barkin is keen to find more television opportunities that mimic the atmosphere of comfort and safety.

"What I really want is just a nice TV show to go to work every day like a person," she said, adding that she likes meeting new people and making friends on new projects.

"I could live without the domineering," she added. "I could deal without all those men."

Related Articles
ernie hudson
Ernie Hudson Says 'Ghostbusters' Is the 'Most Difficult Movie' He's Ever Done: 'Hard to Make Peace'
Alden Ehrenreich, Ray Liotta
Alden Ehrenreich Says Ray Liotta 'Loved' Working on 'Cocaine Bear': He Had a 'Ball'
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the 75th Locarno Film Festival red carpet on August 03, 2022 in Locarno, Switzerland
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson's Relationship Timeline
Sydney Sweeney, Jane Fonda as Barbarella
Jane Fonda Says She Tries 'Not To' Think About 'Barbarella' Reboot Starring Sydney Sweeney
Dakota Johnson attends Sundance Institute's Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance Presented By IMDbPro ; Armie Hammer attends the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards
Dakota Johnson Makes Joke About Armie Hammer Cannibalism Claims in Sundance Film Festival Speech
Halyna Hutchins
Who Was Halyna Hutchins? The Late 'Rust' Cinematographer's Family, Life and Career
Neytiri in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Zoe Saldaña's Character Would Visit Earth in 'Avatar 5' to See 'Not All Humans Are Bad,' Producer Reveals
margot robbie
Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Was First Movie to Make Her Feel Like a 'Good Actor'
Cast of the film "She Said"
Reporters Recall 'Condescending Lectures from Hollywood Execs' Prior to Publishing Weinstein Investigation
Olivia Wilde speaks onstage at the Women In Film Honors Celebrating Women Forging Forward in Entertainment held at the Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Olivia Wilde Says Women in Hollywood Need a 'Community': It's 'So Difficult to Be Heard'
People Titanic 25th Anniversary Cover
Titanic at 25: PEOPLE Celebrates the Epic Film with a New Special Edition
90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
All About Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Son (and Baby No. 2 on the Way)
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp's Dating History: From Winona Ryder to Kate Moss
Amber Heard waits before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp, while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard
Constance Wu, Gloria Steinem and More Support Amber Heard Against 'Public Shaming' in Open Letter
For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ye and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Julia Fox Says Relationship with Kanye West Affected Her Acting Career 'Not in a Good Way'
Actor Fred Savage attends the Television Academy's cocktail reception for the 67th Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding Choreography at Montage Beverly Hills on August 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Fred Savage's 'Wonder Years' Reboot Colleagues Allege Sexual Harassment and Assault: 'His Eyes Would Go Dead'