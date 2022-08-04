People.com Entertainment Movies Ellen Barkin Claimed Johnny Depp Gave Her Drugs and Asked for Sex in Unheard Deposition: Reports Ellen Barkin said there was "always an air of violence around" Johnny Depp By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 03:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email More claims were made in Ellen Barkin's video deposition that weren't shown in court during the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial. In May, the jury was shown footage from a 2019 deposition from actress Barkin, 68, who testified about her brief relationship with Depp, 59. She claimed he was "controlling" and "jealous" as well as "drunk... a lot of the time" while she knew him, both professionally as a costar in 1998's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas as well as during a "sexual" relationship between the pair. Last week, thousands of pages of pre-trial court documents were unsealed, including transcripts from Barkin's full deposition that included more allegations, according to Entertainment Tonight and the Daily Mail. When they went from being friends to being romantic, Barkin alleged that Depp gave her drugs and asked if she "wanted to f---," per the court documents viewed by both outlets. "He came on to me in the living room of my house, pulled me onto his lap and said something like, 'Oh, come on Ellen,' or whatever. I protested a little and then, not too much. And that was that," she said, per ET, also clarifying that by "protested," she did not mean she didn't consent at the time. "He gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f---." Johnny Depp's Lawyers Wanted Amber Heard Nudes and Exotic Dancer Past Revealed in Court (Reports) Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; SC Pool/Corbis/Getty Barkin also said there was "always an air of violence around him" and "just a lot of yelling." She added that he could be "charming." In the early stages of their relationship, she said, Depp was "loving" and "seemed like someone who took care of the people around him." Depp — who said multiple times under oath that he has never struck any woman — won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard and was awarded more than $10 million in damages. The jury found that Heard, 36, defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. Additionally, Heard won one of her defamation countersuit claims, awarded $2 million in damages. They are both now appealing the verdicts. Another of Depp's famous ex-girlfriends testified during the trial was British supermodel Kate Moss, who cleared up a rumor that he'd pushed her down a set of stairs. She said that never happened, and Depp was not abusive toward her. Last month, Moss explained why she showed up to testify for Depp. "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth," Moss said in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.