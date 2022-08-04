Ellen Barkin Claimed Johnny Depp Gave Her Drugs and Asked for Sex in Unheard Deposition: Reports

Ellen Barkin said there was "always an air of violence around" Johnny Depp

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on August 4, 2022 03:20 PM

More claims were made in Ellen Barkin's video deposition that weren't shown in court during the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial.

In May, the jury was shown footage from a 2019 deposition from actress Barkin, 68, who testified about her brief relationship with Depp, 59. She claimed he was "controlling" and "jealous" as well as "drunk... a lot of the time" while she knew him, both professionally as a costar in 1998's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas as well as during a "sexual" relationship between the pair.

Last week, thousands of pages of pre-trial court documents were unsealed, including transcripts from Barkin's full deposition that included more allegations, according to Entertainment Tonight and the Daily Mail.

When they went from being friends to being romantic, Barkin alleged that Depp gave her drugs and asked if she "wanted to f---," per the court documents viewed by both outlets.

"He came on to me in the living room of my house, pulled me onto his lap and said something like, 'Oh, come on Ellen,' or whatever. I protested a little and then, not too much. And that was that," she said, per ET, also clarifying that by "protested," she did not mean she didn't consent at the time. "He gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f---."

Ellen Barkin attends the Turner Upfront 2016 arrivals at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic); Johnny Depp attends the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 24, 2020 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; SC Pool/Corbis/Getty

Barkin also said there was "always an air of violence around him" and "just a lot of yelling." She added that he could be "charming." In the early stages of their relationship, she said, Depp was "loving" and "seemed like someone who took care of the people around him."

Depp — who said multiple times under oath that he has never struck any woman — won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard and was awarded more than $10 million in damages. The jury found that Heard, 36, defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. Additionally, Heard won one of her defamation countersuit claims, awarded $2 million in damages. They are both now appealing the verdicts.

Another of Depp's famous ex-girlfriends testified during the trial was British supermodel Kate Moss, who cleared up a rumor that he'd pushed her down a set of stairs. She said that never happened, and Depp was not abusive toward her. Last month, Moss explained why she showed up to testify for Depp.

"I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth," Moss said in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

