Elle Fanning 'Refused to Watch' Sister Dakota on Friends After Losing Out on Part in Show

Elle Fanning got used to rejection very early on.

The 20-year-old actress graces the cover of Net-A-Porter’s weekly digital magazine PorterEdit in which she recalled auditioning for a role on the hit NBC sitcom Friends — only to be rejected and later see her older sister Dakota land a role in the show.

“I might be remembering this wrong but I think I was gonna be one of Phoebe’s triplets,” Elle said. “I auditioned for it but I didn’t get it and I was like, ‘I’m boycotting the show, I’m never watching this again.'”

Her feelings were cemented when Dakota, 25, landed a role on the show during the final season.

“Then my sister was on it and I refused to watch the episode,” she explained. “I was like, ‘I am not watching this!'”

While she may have been hurt over the rejection, Elle and Dakota have remained supportive of each others’ careers, which grew out of a mutual love for acting since childhood.

“[We] would play these elaborate scenes around the house,” Elle said. “Like birthing scenes… I would be the baby coming out. Crazy stuff like that. We were doing it for ourselves; we weren’t, like, ‘Oh, Mom and Dad, sit down and we’re gonna perform for you.’ That was how we played.”

Elle will reprise her role as Aurora in the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil alongside Angelina Jolie. She’s gearing up to promote a music film, Teen Spirit, in which she portrays a shy teenager who sets out to win a local singing competition as a way out of her small town.

“I wasn’t on anybody’s radar about getting this part [in Teen Spirit],” she said. “I’m always looking for movies where I’d be able to sing, because people don’t really know that I can. But I always loved singing growing up. It was either, be a pop star or an actress.”

One day, Fanning said, she might even release a few albums, start a production company with her sister, have a few kids and even own a home in England.

“The fourth album might buy the house in London,” Fanning joked.

Teen Spirit opens April 5.