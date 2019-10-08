Elle Fanning Recalls Playing Paintball with Angelina Jolie and Her Kids: 'I Would Just Hide'

Add paintball to Angelina Jolie‘s long list of skills.

The Oscar winner’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil costar Elle Fanning revealed in an interview with InStyle that the two went paintballing while filming the movie in London. And, as expected, the mother of six was “really good” while they played with her security guard and her kids Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Know and Vivienne, 11.

“Oh, she’s aggressive,” Fanning, 21, said of Jolie, 44. “We would do outings because her kids were there, so she was trying to schedule activities on the weekends. I had never gone paintballing before. We were in full-on armor. We were the only people in the place, with all of her kids. She and I were not on the same team. I was so bad. I hit their security guard in the neck, and he was on my team!”

“I was good at hiding,” Fanning added. “I would just hide.”

Image zoom Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie in 2014 Karwai Tang/Getty

Fanning also opened up about the difference she felt in returning for the sequel after starring in 2014’s Maleficent when she was just 15.

“When I heard that Michelle [Pfeiffer] was going to be in the film, I realized that the second movie is going to be about power. It’s about three generations of women in power and how they represent it in different ways,” Fanning said. “And, with Angelina, I was so young when I did the first film with her. I was very nervous then. My mom was with me. Now that I’m grown up, she sees me in a different way. We talked about different things.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters Oct. 18.