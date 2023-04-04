Elle Fanning Confirms Max Minghella Breakup, Says She's Still 'a Hopeless Romantic'

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella are no longer a couple.

The Great actress, 24, confirmed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. that she is single, as the magazine revealed she and her Handmaid's Tale actor boyfriend, 37, recently ended their longterm relationship.

"But I'm a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight. Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it's my destiny," Fanning said, also adding that she hopes to have kids one day.

Reps for Fanning and Minghella did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The pair first connected on the set of 2018's Teen Spirit, and sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted on a stroll together in London.

While the actors have kept their romance on the private side, the actress spoke about Minghella in April 2019, telling Entertainment Tonight he was "such a good friend." The couple made their red-carpet debut that same year at the 2019 Met Gala, where they posed for photos together.

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella. Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

In December, Fanning and Minghella stepped out again at the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon (Minghella appears in the film alongside Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt). The Maleficent actress stunned in a silky black gown, while Minghella wore a pinstripe black suit.

Minghella, who's known for for his role as Nick Blaine on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, wrote and directed Teen Spirit. Fanning starred in the film as Violet, a Polish teenager who wants to be a pop star despite the obstacles in her way.

In April 2019, Minghella told Entertainment Tonight Fanning was "the only actress who could have carried" the story due to the "incredible list of requirements."

"You have to be able to sing, you have to be able to dance, you've got to, you know, be able to speak Polish convincingly, do the British accent, play the age range and carry the movie with an incredibly nuanced performance," he said. "It's a lot for one person, and she just handled everything with such discipline and professionalism and she never complained."

Fanning also talked about Minghella, saying, "I mean, we just really love working together. That was, like, very special."