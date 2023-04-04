Elle Fanning Confirms Max Minghella Breakup, Says She's Still 'a Hopeless Romantic'

Handmaid's Tale actor Max Minghella directed Elle Fanning in the 2018 movie Teen Spirit

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 01:21 PM
Max Minghella and Elle Fanning attend the Global Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Max Minghella and Elle Fanning. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella are no longer a couple.

The Great actress, 24, confirmed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. that she is single, as the magazine revealed she and her Handmaid's Tale actor boyfriend, 37, recently ended their longterm relationship.

"But I'm a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight. Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it's my destiny," Fanning said, also adding that she hopes to have kids one day.

Reps for Fanning and Minghella did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The pair first connected on the set of 2018's Teen Spirit, and sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted on a stroll together in London.

While the actors have kept their romance on the private side, the actress spoke about Minghella in April 2019, telling Entertainment Tonight he was "such a good friend." The couple made their red-carpet debut that same year at the 2019 Met Gala, where they posed for photos together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Elle Fanning and Max Minghella. Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

In December, Fanning and Minghella stepped out again at the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon (Minghella appears in the film alongside Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt). The Maleficent actress stunned in a silky black gown, while Minghella wore a pinstripe black suit.

Minghella, who's known for for his role as Nick Blaine on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, wrote and directed Teen Spirit. Fanning starred in the film as Violet, a Polish teenager who wants to be a pop star despite the obstacles in her way.

In April 2019, Minghella told Entertainment Tonight Fanning was "the only actress who could have carried" the story due to the "incredible list of requirements."

"You have to be able to sing, you have to be able to dance, you've got to, you know, be able to speak Polish convincingly, do the British accent, play the age range and carry the movie with an incredibly nuanced performance," he said. "It's a lot for one person, and she just handled everything with such discipline and professionalism and she never complained."

Fanning also talked about Minghella, saying, "I mean, we just really love working together. That was, like, very special."

Related Articles
Jack Black and fellow cast members attend the premiere of the movie "School of Rock" at the Cinerama Dome September 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California.
Jack Black Is 'Looking Forward to Seeing All the Grownups' at Upcoming 'School of Rock' 20-Year Reunion
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together in Hawaii amid Relationship Issues
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in Ireland
Kate Bosworth Reveals Justin Long Proposed to Her After They Had 'Spoken to a Therapist' Together
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Says He's 'Overwhelmed' by 'Goodness' Ahead of Diane Sawyer Interview: 'Truly Grateful'
Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch Died of Cardiac Arrest and Had Alzheimer's Disease Leading Up to Her Death
Dwayne Johnson Announces Live-Action 'Moana' in the Works at Disney
Dwayne Johnson Announces Live-Action 'Moana' in the Works at Disney: 'So Excited and Happy'
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Engagement to Hilaria Baldwin: 'An Ocean of Memories'
EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland along with Zendaya seen leaving from Mumbai post their recent visit in Mumbai for India‚Äôs Newest Cultural Landmark Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)
Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Holding Hands in Mumbai, India — See the Photos
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon Leaning on Friends amid Divorce: 'She Has a Lot of Support' (Source) [Exclusive]
Lady Gaga is seen filming on location for 'Joker: Folie a deux' on April 02, 2023 in New York City.
Lady Gaga Gives Creepy Smile as She's Spotted in Clown Makeup on Set of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon Officially Files for Divorce After Announcing Jim Toth Split, Prenup in Place
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband musician Nick Jonas pose for pictures during the inauguration of the Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Jeweled Sheer Gown During India Visit with Nick Jonas
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Nashville, TN - *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7:30 PM EST ON APRIL 1st 2023* Actress Reese Witherspoon is pictured for the first time in Nashville after announcing last Friday she was splitting up with Jim Toth, her husband of nearly 12 years. Reese met up with a friend Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams while out running errands around town. Pictured: Reese Witherspoon BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reese Witherspoon Spotted for First Time Since Divorce Announcement with Jim Toth
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn Smiles as She and Kurt Russell Leave Dinner with Son Boston
Viola Davis, Julius Tennon
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Recall How They First Met: She 'Promptly Called Me a Month Later'
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick Recalls Time When Husband Kevin Bacon Was 'Paid a Lot More' Than Her: 'Inequality Is Real'