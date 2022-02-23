Elle Fanning Calls Sister Dakota 'The Perfect Person' as She Wishes Her Happy Birthday: 'All Mine'

Elle Fanning says she counts herself the "luckiest" to have Dakota Fanning as her big sister

Elle Fanning is in awe of her big sis!

The Maleficent actress, 23, paid tribute to sister Dakota Fanning on Wednesday in honor of her sibling's 28th birthday, sharing throwback childhood photos of the famous pair over the years.

"I have watched many make your acquaintance. And without fail, they leave sporting the same mystified expression," began Elle in her caption. "First, transfixed by your doll eyes then captured by the wisdom they hold. You disarm with biting humor, but can slay (if needed) with keen intelligence and an uncanny ability to win all arguments (sometimes fortunately & unfortunately for me)."

"They all want to be wrapped in your pink glow and once in, your loyalty is forever. I get to smile extra though, knowing I'm the luckiest of the bunch. Because you are my sister," she continued. "My big sister who I watch effortlessly layer jewelry in such a cool way and wear hair clips that I could never pull off and bake insanely good cakes because your measurements are scarily accurate, and knit scarves at the speed of light with your delicate spider hands. Also, you're a grammar police and I'm sure there are a ton of corrections to be made here! Oh… and there's the photographic memory thing."

Concluded Elle, "Essentially Dakota is the perfect person and she is ALL MINE!!!!! You'll never see bluer eyes or bluer veins. I love you. HAPPY 28th BIRTHDAY!"

Back in 2019, Dakota discussed her relationship with her little sister, telling Shape they are "really close." She added at the time, "We always have been. We're very different, but we're very connected. We don't talk every day, but we don't have to. We just have that special bond."

"There's no one I want to succeed more in this business than my sister, and I know she wants the same for me," added Dakota, who started a production company with Elle last year called Lewellen Pictures.

On Elle's birthday last April, Dakota wrote on Instagram, "There is no one I love being a freak with more than my sister. She can out freak even the freakiest of freaks."