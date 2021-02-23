"I love you doesn’t come close to how I feel," Elle Fanning said of her sister

Elle Fanning Calls Older Sister Dakota an ‘Alien from the Future’ in Silly 27th Birthday Tribute

Elle Fanning knows there's no better time to poke fun at your sibling than on their birthday!

On Tuesday, The Great actress wished her older sister Dakota Fanning a happy birthday with a funny post Instagram in which she referred to the Uptown Girls star as an "actual alien from the future."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the silly-yet-sweet tribute, Elle included a hilarious video of Dakota singing along to "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion while paddleboarding across a pool using a skimmer net.

"Yes, there's a lot more where this video came from 💦," Elle, 22, teased in the caption.

"Happy 2️⃣7️⃣ Birthday to the one who apparently is an actual alien from the future," the actress joked. "A psychic told me you are a more advanced human being than the rest of us and have come to the past to help us all along."

"I love you doesn't come close to how I feel," Elle kindly concluded the post.

Amused by the humorous post, Dakota replied, "I'm DEAD!"

"I looooooooove you," the I Am Sam star added.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Phoebe Fox, who appears on The Great with Elle, was impressed by Dakota's simultaneous paddle and rapping talents, writing, "These are some serious SKILLS"

Earlier this summer, the celebrity sisters showed off another unique skill when taking part in TikTok's popular #WineChallenge.

Dakota shared a video on her Instagram which showed Elle holding the base of a half-filled wine glass between her teeth while slowly leaning backward onto Dakota so that the older sister could drink the wine from behind her.

The actresses were successful in completing the challenge, both cheering after Dakota gulped down the mouthful of wine.

They both received some praise from their famous friends at the time. Ashley Benson called the video "genius," while Selma Blair added, "This is wonderful. Much Love."

Dakota has previously opened up about her tight bond with Elle, including in the 2019 July/August issue of Shape.

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty Images

"My sister, Elle, and I are really close," Dakota gushed at the time. "We always have been. We're very different, but we're very connected. We don't talk every day, but we don't have to. We just have that special bond."